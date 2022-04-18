10 refreshing watermelon cocktail recipes for lounging at the pool

Nothing beats the heat better than fresh watermelon cocktails.

Mango may be the ubiquitous fruit of summer, but watermelon is a summer winner, too! This refreshing thirst-quencher goes with almost all types of alcohol and makes the perfect base for all cocktails. Fresh, frozen, or juice — the goodness of watermelon is inescapable. Today, we look at some of the best and most hassle-free cocktail recipes you can make at home this summer.

[Hero Image Credit: Zhangzui/Unsplash; Featured Image Credit: Great Cocktails/Unsplash]

Watermelon cocktail recipes for the summer

Watermelon Margarita

The holy trifecta for any home bartender — Margarita, Martini and Mojito. This Watermelon Margarita is quick, simple and easy to make. Tequila, triple sec, watermelon juice and lime juice and your drink is ready. But we have an easier way too. Don’t want to get into the trouble of switching on the blender and cleaning up later? Simply muddle the watermelon, and it will be juicy in no time, and voila, you have your easy watermelon cocktails for summer-ready!

Watermelon Mojito

This watermelon cocktail is tasty and a great way to cool down in sweltering heat. Mint, lime, simple syrup, vodka and of course, the star of this recipe, watermelon juice. All the ingredients are known to have a cooling effect on the body, and you can never have just one glass of this delicious cocktail.

Watermelon Martini

If this drink could have a tagline, it would be “Taste summer in a glass”. To make this simple, fruity cocktail, you need a good vodka, some freshly squeezed out watermelon juice and simple syrup. If the watermelon is sweet enough, you can give the syrup a miss! It’s that easy and looks heavenly!

Watermelon Cucumber Cooler

A summer cocktail is incomplete without cucumber. And this watermelon cocktail definitely is! With a floral gin base, fresh lime, a hint of syrup, and soda for sparkle — mix up this easy yet delicious drink. You’re set for your lazy summer afternoon day drinking.

Firecracker

A shout out to all rum lovers! With a base of aged rum that gets layered with orange liqueur, lime juice, simple syrup and then muddled with watermelon and a bit of ground cayenne pepper, this is as good as it gets!

Watermelon White Wine Spritzer

Watermelon and white wine — what’s not to like? It will remind you of a Bellini, but with a melony twist. And instead of sparkling wine, we’ll have a combination of white wine and soda water. Mix agave nectar and watermelon in a blender and then strain it into a glass. Just add white wine and top with soda water, and your watermelon cocktail is ready!

Watermelon Sangria

The only thing better than regular sangria is Watermelon Sangria. Bringing together the best of all worlds, you will need a bottle of chilled white wine, watermelon, lime juice, seltzer and white rum. This is the best way to stay hydrated this summer.

Watermelon Elderflower Cocktail

Gin and elderflower is the best cocktail combination ever! Add watermelon to this dynamic, and you have a ‘Terrific Trio’. For this watermelon cocktail, you need cucumbers, lime juice, Elderflower Liqueur, rum and watermelon juice. It is sweet and delicious and all things nice!

Frozen Watermelon Daiquiri

If you don’t like your cocktails too icy, this is your drink. You have frozen watermelon cubes instead of ice. Isn’t that amazing? You will need four cups of frozen watermelon, lime juice, and 1/2 cup of rum. Who thought something so delicious could be so easy to whip up?

Watermelon Mimosas

A colourful and refreshing take on the classic mimosa, this one’s made with watermelon, orange juice, sugar, sparkling wine and garnished with fresh mint to add a kick of freshness to the drink. This takes slightly more time to concoct, but in the end, it’s so worth it!

The article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.