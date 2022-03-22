Whiskey lovers, Jameson Malaysia invites you to #WidenTheCircle one sip at a time

Let the good times pour with Jameson Connects as it makes its way across KL, Penang and Johor Bahru, delighting consumers with a line-up of entertainment featuring local artists and personalities, and of course, Jameson Whiskey.

From this now until May 2022, Jameson Malaysia is hosting a series of Jameson Connects activations, covering select venues across Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Johor with a myriad of activities and spontaneous fun. As the world’s No. 1 Irish Whiskey that doesn’t take itself too seriously, Jameson banks on true connection between the community to make the world feel like a smaller place. This year, they encourage you to #WidenTheCircle, one sip at a time.

To launch the #WidenTheCircle campaign, Jameson Malaysia releases a brand video featuring emerging talents and creatives from the country including Angel Ng, Cloakwork, Dato’ Maw, Roshan Menon, and Talitha Tan, as they break boundaries, unite and inspire each other to build and grow as a community. Themed around shared human experiences, the video builds on Jameson’s long held belief that life is better shared through the little moments of authentic human connection.

“The brand has a rich heritage of bringing people together for shared moments of true connection and through this campaign,” Pooi Wan, Head of Marketing at Pernod Ricard Malaysia elaborates. “We want to encourage our consumers to spark conversations over a glass of Jameson and #WidenTheCircle with friends old and new.”

Keeping the festivities and camaraderie of St Patrick’s Day alive, Jameson Malaysia has partnered up with seven cocktail bars to bring you a selection of St. Patrick’s Day-inspired cocktails including the Jameson Fashioned, Luck of The Irish, Berry Irish, and more.

As part of the Jameson Connects activations, you can also find the Jameson Pop-Up available in off-trade outlets. With a single receipt of a Jameson Original Bottle or a Jameson Black Barrel Bottle, you will receive an exclusive gift-with-purchase, and stand a chance to win exclusive prizes in the digital Jameson, Ginger & Lime Mix game. You can also purchase the Jameson Original Bottle or a Jameson Black Barrel Bottle via Shopee respectively.

To learn more about the Jameson Connects activations and the #WidenTheCircle campaign, visit its official website.