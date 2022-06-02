Why you should try the new Somersby 0.0

Brewed with non-alcoholic apple juice, the alcohol-free Somersby Apple 0.0 is now in Malaysia. Find out why you should try the all-new drink.

If you’re a fan of the girl group TWICE, you’d have an immediate tune and very specific alcohol-free dance moves in your mind. Even better, you can now get grooving while sipping on Somersby Apple 0.0. Recently released in Malaysia, Somersby Apple 0.0 is a new variant in the popular brand’s portfolio. There seems to be a tremendous buzz around the beverage so we set out on a refreshing quest to find out why.

It’s perfect for the Malaysian heat

A wise person once said that there are only two seasons in Malaysia — hot and rainy. The Somersby Apple 0.0 is a great fit for all year round. However, its refreshing taste of sparkling fermented apple juice seems like it could also be the ideal thirst quencher on a very hot day. Here’s a cool tip: the drink is best served over ice.

It’s free… of alcohol and bad apples

If there’s a drink that Snow White would enjoy, it’d be Somersby Apple 0.0. Without alcohol, the sparkling beverage — always buzzing with Somers-bees — can be enjoyed by anyone who prefers alcohol-free options and consumers who have greater interest in wellness. In other words, it can be described as the healthier version of its predecessor.

It actually pairs well with food

Foodies who are always on the hunt for the right liquid companion can also count on Somersby Apple 0.0. The non-alcoholic beverage — with a balanced flavour profile of fruity sweet and sour — is said to adequately complement delights such as caramel desserts, carbonara, and salad with walnuts.

Available in the form of 320 millilitre cans, four-pack cans, and a carton, Somersby Apple 0.0 can now be experienced all over Malaysia. Now that you know why you should try the new drink, it’s time to grab a can and dance along to your favourite track. You know the vibes are right and sweet when the Somers-bees appear.

You can learn more about Somersby Apple 0.0 here.