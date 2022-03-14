Elevate your Hong Kong tour with these 5 Michelin-awarded street food eateries

Fine dining street food? No, it’s not an oxymoron. If you’ve got a craving for the best street food on your tour around Hong Kong, here are five places you can get your fill, certified ‘Bib Gourmand’ by the Michelin Guide.

When we think of the Michelin Guide, the first thing that pops into our head is ‘fine dining’. After all, the Michelin star is the ultimate hallmark of culinary excellence, granted to the select few; the crème de la crème of restaurants. But you’d be surprised to learn that Michelin Guide aren’t all about luxurious living — it travels through village pubs, street delicacies and the like, offering something for everyone in every price bracket.

Since its recognition in 1997, ‘good quality, good value restaurants’ have been distinguished by the Michelin Guide using the Bib Gourmand award. What Bib restaurants share in common is a simpler style of cooking — recognisable, easy-to-eat and often something you can attempt to replicate at home. A Bib restaurant will also leave you with a sense of satisfaction, at having eaten so well with such a reasonable price.

With its worldwide recognition of famous street food, it comes as no surprise that more than 60 eateries across Hong Kong have been awarded the Bib Gourmand distinction within just this year. Whether it’s high up in the city’s skyscrapers or in every nook and cranny on its vibrant streets, Hong Kong is filled with hidden gems.

No travel to Hong Kong can be considered a complete holiday without a taste of the local street delicacies. But with such a wide selection of eateries bursting about Hong Kong, how can one possibly know which is the best, in taste and value? That’s where the Bib Gourmand award comes in. Check out the latest list of street food eats below, plucked straight from the Michelin Guide to help you identify the best of the best eateries in Hong Kong.

Kung Wo Beancurd Factory

Looking for the best Tau Foo Fah you can get? Then, stop by Kung Wo Beancurd Factory on Pei Ho Street when you’re there. Since its inception in 1960, the classic store is known for its signature tofu pudding, earning them the title ‘King of Tofu Pudding’ in Hong Kong. Besides the classic dessert, you can also find sugar-free soy milk, tofu puffs, deep fried stuffed tofu, and golden fish tofu in their menu.

Kung Wo Beancurd Factory is located at 118 Pei Ho Street, Hong Kong. The prices range from 10 – 30 HKD (RM6 – RM16).

Kai Kai Dessert

If you’re exploring the neighbourhood of Jordan, Kowloon on foot, then Kai Kai Dessert is the perfect pit stop. For over 40 years, this traditional Cantonese dessert shop has been the best kept secret amongst locals. Serving up classic Cantonese sweet soups like tofu skin soup with ginkgo and Job’s-tears, or black sesame soup, you won’t go wrong with this authentic dessert joint.

The ingredients used are also freshly prepared and carefully brewed, with recipes that have been passed down from generations. To enhance the experience even further, try a neat local trick by topping off your selection of sweet soups with glutinous rice balls or a hard-boiled egg, for extra texture.

Kai Kai Dessert is located at 29 Ning Po Street, Hong Kong. The prices range from 25 – 40 HKD (RM14 – RM43).

Moon Tong Lok

Fancy some rice rolls? Moon Tong Lok has built a reputation for itself thanks to its signature rice rolls, handmade by the owner for the past 25 years — by the minute! Locals and visitors alike are known to stand in long queues just to get a taste of this beloved sticky rice dish, as well as its other specialties such as hot and sour soup, chive dumplings, and the savoury soy milk made with dried krill to quench their thirst. The servings at Moon Tong Lok are also larger than regular street food sizes, so this is the perfect stop if you’re touring with a group of friends and would like to share.

Moon Tong Lok is located at 4 Ming On Street, Hong Kong. The prices range from 40 – 80 HKD (RM22 – RM43).

Ding Ba

Time to stop for lunch! If you happen to be touring the Wong Tai Sin district on foot, be sure to check out Ding Ba. Known for its oyster omelette, vermicelli soup, stinky tofu, pancake rolls, and braised minced pork rice, Ding Ba is the one-stop shop for all authentic street food. Its owner and chef hails from Taiwan, and has proudly served authentic street snacks from his homeland. To complete your meal, be sure to wash down the dishes with Ding Ba’s rice milk or winter melon tea.

Ding Ba is located at Kwai Chi Path, Ngau Chi Wan, Hong Kong. The prices range from 30 – 80 HKD (RM16 – RM43).

Both Street

Both Street is owned by So Gun, whose culinary skills have been recognised in a number of Michelin starred restaurants. Best known for its Guo Bao sandwiches — fluffy buns stuffed with braised pork belly and yuja marmalade — made and served fresh daily, we definitely recommend you stop by Both Street early as they only make about 100 pieces a day. You snooze, you lose! Other mouthwatering dishes that Both Street offers also include deep-fried mochi balls and the four-cheese pressed sandwiches.

Both Street is located at 5-7 Fung Yau Street North, Hong Kong. The prices range from 40 – 80 HKD (RM22 – RM43).

To discover more eateries across Hong Kong, visit Hong Kong Tourism Board for more guides.