Give the gift of chocolates this festive season

Celebrate Deepavali this year with the art of gifting — and what could be a sweeter gift than the perfect box of chocolates?

The festive season is here… and just in time for the lockdown to be lifted! In the spirit of Deepavali, sweet treats for loved ones are in order. Plus, it would be nice to be able to deliver these gifts in person again, especially after the endless periods of lockdown.

Chocolates are usually the best way to go with sweet gifts. They’re the perfect gift for pretty much every occasion, and they are the best form of ‘affordable luxury’ you can get — the taste of these treats is a sumptuous indulgence for anyone who receives it.

If you’re looking for the perfect box of chocolates to give your family and friends, we’ve got you covered. We’ve put together a list of chocolatiers from which you might find the ideal sweet gifts.

GODIVA Chocolates

Here’s where you’ll find a real-life pot of gold — a box of luscious GODIVA chocolates is always one of the finest gifts for the festive season. Each assortment is filled with a variety of milk, dark, and white chocolates with classic Belgian fillings such as silky ganaches, creamy pralines, rich caramels and delicious fruits and nuts. GODIVA also offers a range of personalised gift hampers to make your gift extra special.

Contact godiva.gifting@valiram.com for enquiries, or find out more on their Facebook and Instagram.

Chocolate Concierge

Chocolate Concierge’s assortment of chocolates is perfect for the health-conscious, as they operate a strictly vegetarian kitchen. The dark chocolate bars and brittles are vegan, and some of their chocolates are made from coconut ‘milk’ and don’t contain any dairy. Chocolate Concierge also offers sugar-free bars that use maltitol, a naturally occurring carbohydrate, as a sugar substitute because it does not promote tooth decay, and has a lesser effect on blood glucose. If you’re looking for a healthy option of chocolates, this is our pick for you.

Place your orders on the official Chocolate Concierge website.

The Mandarin Cake Shop

As part of Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur, the Mandarin Cake Shop offers a selection of curated sweets from chocolate pralines, truffles, wafers and tailor-made hampers filled with the best of the best from the Mandarin Cake Shop. Choose from a range of flavours from the classic Rocher to the sumptuous caramel bonbon with cocoa nibs, perfect for your sweet tooth friends.

Visit The Mandarin Cake Shop website for more information.

Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur

Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur offers chocolate gift boxes with a range of flavours such as hazelnut dark chocolate ganache, raspberry truffle, peanut butter and a local taste of pandan kaya. Also available is a mix sweet and savoury treats in their exclusive teatime boxes, perfect for your friends who like a bit of both. Let them awaken their sweet tooth senses with Grand Hyatt KL’s exquisite medley of chocolates and teatime delights, which come in sustainably elegant packaging to complete the look as well, ideal as a thoughtful gift.

Find out more on Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur’s official website.

Oh Cha Matcha

Oh Cha Matcha is launching its range of chocolates for the festive season, which will be part of its Christmas offerings — comprising Chocolate Christmas Advent Calendar, handcrafted Gift Boxes and a Gingerbread House DIY Kit. You can bet you’ll find only the finest matcha imported directly from the holy land of matcha in Uji, Kyoto, Japan in these special treats.

For more info, you can view the full Oh Cha Matcha menu on their website.