Here’s a guide to the best Christmas hampers for your loved ones

From traditional treats to a local twist, here are some fabulous Christmas hampers for every foodie in 2021.

It wouldn’t be Christmas without delivering a heartwarming yet delectable hamper filled with gifts and food. Wicker basket or not, it’s an ideal gift for your friends and family. Before choosing a hamper, consider what they enjoy and how it will benefit them. There are various choices to choose from breakfast to desserts and afternoon tea selections. With our curated guide, we round up the best Christmas hampers to make someone’s day. Whether you prefer something traditional or with a unique twist, here are some ideas for what to purchase this year.

Check out the best Christmas hampers of 2021:

Westin Kuala Lumpur

For a contemporary take on a Christmas hamper, check out Westin Kuala Lumpur’s humble care package. Each hamper contains everything you need for your loved ones. You can find a great mixture of festive treats, including Christmas Pralines, Chocolate Santa with a Gift and Teddy, Gingerbread couple, Chocolate Decorated Christmas Tree, Christmas Cookies, Grape Sparkling Juice and a mince pie.

Christmas hamper, RM360 nett with free delivery of up to 15 KM.

For more information, contact 03-2773-8495 or WhatsApp 017-281-9231. You can email westindining@westin.com too.

Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown

Check out Four Points by Sheraton’s Lady Yi’s Peranakan Affair for a twist on the traditional Christmas hamper. You will find delicious local delights consisting of Pandan Gula Melaka Sablé Breton, Rose and Coconut Mendiants with Nuts and Fruits, Spiced Ginger Cake, artisanal Apple Cranberry and Cinnamon Jam, Gingerbread Cookies and a canister of Lady Yi’s Signature 11 Treasures Tea. The hotel also introduces their gingerbread friends, Ah Boon and Ah Lian.

Peranakan Affair Christmas Hamper at RM188

For enquiries, contact/WhatsApp 012-507-3321 or email dining@fourpoints.com.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Priscilla Du Preez; Featured image credit: Westin KL