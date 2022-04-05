Shower your loved ones with the finest Hari Raya 2022 gift sets

Spread love and happiness with these unique hampers to the person most special to you. If you don’t have any idea what to get, Check out our guide to the most stunning Hari Raya 2022 gift sets.

On the hunt for the perfect Hari Raya gift? We’ve got you covered. You can’t go wrong with a plentiful supply of delectable treats to share the joy this Hari Raya. From luxurious hampers to mouth-watering delicacies, there is definitely something for everyone. Plan ahead and order these special treats for your loved ones. Cool off this Raya with Inside Scoop’s incredible Raya party pack. For upcoming gatherings, we recommend the Ketupat ice cream cake. For traditional desserts with a modern twist, check out Elevete Patisserie’s unique selections, from sponge cakes to cookies. Put a smile on their faces by ordering Platter People and Brown & Sugar’s sophisticated gift boxes. Trust Wishful to deliver the best hamper if you’re looking for an extravagant care package filled with treats and homeware items.

Elevete Patisserie

In the mood for traditional desserts but with a twist? Check out Elevete Patisserie. Inspired by popular Raya desserts, this year’s highlights include Kenangan Manis, a ketupat-inspired pandan chiffon sponge cake with gula Melaka buttercream and Bunga Telang Bar evocative of Pulut Tai Tai. For a little bit of everything, the Aneka Aidilfitri includes the Roulade Rasa Sayang (fresh pandan roll with swiss meringue coconut buttercream), Meriah Treasure (cake bites), Buah Tangan (pineapple tart, semperit cookies and almond London) and Aidilfitri fatcarons.

Discover more here.

Inside Scoop

Cool down with Inside Scoop’s delicious Raya party pack. Perfect as a buka puasa treat, each package has four signature flavours: Dark Chocolate Butterscotch, Oreo Nutella Cheesecake, Coffee Almond Fudge and Unicorn (raspberry yoghurt and milk ice cream with blue pea flower and topped with rainbow sprinkles). With Hari Raya around the corner, spoil your family with a Kektupat ice cream cake to share. Inspired by the traditional ketupat, the seven-inch cake is laced with the signature Belgian dark chocolate ice cream, salted cashews and salted caramel ganache.

Discover more here.

Shop here

Platter People

Charm your loved ones with Platter People’s delicious luxe Raya treats. This year’s highlight features a sophisticated gift box in the shape of a crescent filled with special treats and Ajwa dates. For more information, drop them a message on Instagram.

Brown and Sugar

Show your appreciation by surprising your best friends with a box of Brown & Sugar’s Lebaran Praline. Choose between Rust Peach, Primrose Yellow and Beet & Teal. Priced at RM75, each box contains nine square chocolate pralines decorated with elegant floral and classic beading with nine exquisite flavours: Pandan Kaya, Bunga Telang, Gula Melaka, Banana, Bittersweet, Citron, Noisette Lait, Caramello and Feuilletine Hazelnut.

Discover more here.

Wishful

Famed for its curated gifts, Wishful returns with an exciting range of gift boxes for Hari Raya 2022. Three luxe gift boxes available: Ceria, Nyaman and Riang. Priced from RM139, Ceria includes a jar of Ajwa Kurma, Orange Marmalade Jam with a wooden spoon, Whittaker’s Almond Gold Chocolate, Lime Basil and Mandarin Scented Candle. The Nyaman Gift Box (RM219) comprises a jar of Ajwa Kurma, a jar of Roasted Salted Pistachio, Jugelik Dark Chocolate Bar with Almond Nibs & Freeze Dried Durian, Black Peppercorn in a glass tube, traditional gasing and a wooden salt & pepper grinder. Lastly, the Riang care package (RM379) includes a jar of Ajwa Kurma and Dried Figs, Whittaker’s Dark Ghana Chocolate Bar, Raintree Premium Loose Tea (Awesome Assam/Green Tea flavour), My Naturi Wildflower Raw Honey, Black Peppercorn in a glass tube, wooden salt & pepper grinder, traditional gasing, two drinking glass and two straw woven placement mat.

Each gift box comes with a personalised printed bookmark style message card, beautifully packed to wish health, peace and joy to your special person.

Discover more here.

Unbox by Huff and Puff

Festive gift specialist Unbox by Huff and Puff introduces a series of commemorative curations just for Hari Raya 2022. Offered in three shapes – Oh! Manisnya (wooden box), Oh! Riangnya (wooden cabinet) and Oh! Enaknya (rattan basket) – each version houses collaborative titbits in partnership with artisanal snack makers.

Oh! Enaknya (RM119) is arrayed with Mutiara Figs’ green sambal, dried fruits, tapioca chips and fig tea leaves, while Oh! Manisnya (RM189) is brimmed with sweets such as ondeh ondeh bon bons, curry puff bon bons, pistachio stuffed dates, bandung stuffed dates and almond rochers by the Chocolate Concierge. If you don’t mind splashing out a tad more to impress, Oh! Riangnya (RM259) comprises stuffed Khidri dates, honey sweet mixed nuts and assorted nougats by Baaji’s.

Personalised wooden tags can also be created for a small fee (RM10). Delivery takes up to 7 working days.

Order now

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero & Featured image credit: Elevete Patisserie