Immerse yourself in a red embrace at LOUIS XIII Room in DC Restaurant

The first of its kind, LOUIS XIII Room is designed to heighten your senses while you luxuriate in the brand’s exquisite flavours, brought forth by the masters of their craft.

The pandemic has robbed us of the things that we cherish most in our lives, and one of them is our sense of time. The most precious commodity known to man and cannot be traded, the essence of time is what brought together the forces of LOUIS XIII Cognac—an exquisite blend of up to 1,200 eaux-de-vie sourced 100% from Grande Champagne—and DC Restaurant in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur.

On the second floor of DC Restaurant, time presents itself in a multitude of ways at the first-of-its-kind LOUIS XIII Room. Encapsulating the Private Dining Room, the Library and the Locker all in one, the LOUIS XIII Room exudes the culture that expresses a certain French art of living. Embodying elegance on all occasions—from the most casual to the most formal—the Room acts as a place for those who seek to be one step ahead, and are able to appreciate the history, heritage and craftsmanship while embracing the avant-garde.

“LOUIS XIII and Chef Darren Chin share a commitment to excellence,” says Cheryl Xie, Private Client Director at LOUIS XIII, “a respect for authenticity rooted in a passion for discovery and a unique understanding of time and provenance that makes us the perfect partners in a celebration of understated flavours.”

In the exquisite Private Dining Room, a unique menu is prepared just for you, consciously designed to reveal the layered facets and dimensions of LOUIS XIII. The finest ingredients are paired together to reveal its aromatic complexity. Masterfully curated by Chef Darren Chin, the menu is made for those who value the importance of taking the time to savour and sense.

“When you dine at the LOUIS XIII Room, you can expect the epitome of excellence,” Chef Darren Chin clarifies. “It is a holistic experience, tailor-made to bring guests on an intimate and personal gastronomical journey, revealing different sensations of LOUIS XIII to both the palate and the eyes.”

Every inch of the LOUIS XIII Room has been carefully considered to take you on a journey of sensations and emotions, through a gastronomy experience. The room even has fifteen private lockers to guard the precious liquid treasure trove. These LOUIS XIII Lockers can be purchased and enhanced with an engraved nameplate, so that owners will be able to access their personalised lockers and decanters at any time when they visit the room to dine in.

The LOUIS XIII Room is available for bookings for groups of six to a maximum of twenty, and is located at Taman Tun Dr. Ismail, Kuala Lumpur. Dining is by reservation only. To make a reservation, contact +603-77310502.