You’ve got your heart set in Paris… the city of love! Soak up the city by indulging in its rich history, whether by visiting the majestic Château de Chantilly or by taking a stroll along the Palace of Versailles — once home to the French royal family.

On top of its history, the city is known for its rich Parisian café culture, where its people enjoy philosophising over a cup of coffee. Whether it is on the romantic terraces within the city, or in any of its charming sidewalk cafés, coffee is as much a part of the local’s daily lifestyle as it is a drink to delight in.