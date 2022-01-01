Which coffee destination is for you?
Got a tough time choosing from the Nespresso World Explorations espressos range? Whether it’s the aromatic Paris Espresso, the vibrant Istanbul Espresso or the prolific Rio de Janeiro Espresso… we’ll help you decide! Take our quiz below, and we’ll match your preferences with the coffee that’s meant for you.
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
Picture your dream holiday
What’s the first thing that comes to mind?
Please select 1 option to proceed
Choose a phrase to describe yourself:
Please select 1 option to proceed
You are walking down the street, and you see…
Please select 1 option to proceed
As you get yourself comfortable, you catch
a captivating scent.
What is it?
Please select 1 option to proceed
Choose one to continue:
Please select 1 option to proceed
Besides enjoying it on its own (black), how do you personally like to take your coffee?
Please select 1 option to proceed
Thank you for participating with the quiz.
Based on your preferences,
Paris Expresso is just the one for you!
Thank you for participating with the quiz.
Based on your preferences,
Istanbul Espresso is just the one for you!
Thank you for participating with the quiz.
Based on your preferences,
Rio de Janeiro Expresso
is just the one for you!