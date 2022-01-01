Which coffee destination is for you?

Got a tough time choosing from the Nespresso World Explorations espressos range? Whether it’s the aromatic Paris Espresso, the vibrant Istanbul Espresso or the prolific Rio de Janeiro Espresso… we’ll help you decide! Take our quiz below, and we’ll match your preferences with the coffee that’s meant for you.

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6

Picture your dream holiday

What’s the first thing that comes to mind?

Please select 1 option to proceed

question 1 option 1 image
question 1 option 2 image
question 1 option 3 image

Choose a phrase to describe yourself:

Please select 1 option to proceed

question 2 option 1 image
question 2 option 2 image
question 2 option 3 image

You are walking down the street, and you see…

Please select 1 option to proceed

question 3 option 1 image
question 3 option 2 image
question 3 option 3 image

As you get yourself comfortable, you catch a captivating scent.
What is it?

Please select 1 option to proceed

question 4 option 1 image
question 4 option 2 image
question 4 option 3 image

Choose one to continue:

Please select 1 option to proceed

question 5 option 1 image
question 5 option 2 image
question 5 option 3 image

Besides enjoying it on its own (black), how do you personally like to take your coffee?

Please select 1 option to proceed

question 6 option 1 image
question 6 option 2 image
question 6 option 3 image
result image 1
result product image 1
result image mobile 01

Thank you for participating with the quiz.

Based on your preferences,
Paris Expresso is just the one for you!

Play Again
result image 2
result product image 2
result image mobile 02

Thank you for participating with the quiz.

Based on your preferences,
Istanbul Espresso is just the one for you!

Play Again
result image 3
result product image 3
result image mobile 03

Thank you for participating with the quiz.

Based on your preferences,
Rio de Janeiro Expresso
is just the one for you!

Play Again
image title mobile
product banner 01 product banner 01
product image title
Paris
Espresso
image

You’ve got your heart set in Paris… the city of love! Soak up the city by indulging in its rich history, whether by visiting the majestic Château de Chantilly or by taking a stroll along the Palace of Versailles — once home to the French royal family.

On top of its history, the city is known for its rich Parisian café culture, where its people enjoy philosophising over a cup of coffee. Whether it is on the romantic terraces within the city, or in any of its charming sidewalk cafés, coffee is as much a part of the local’s daily lifestyle as it is a drink to delight in.

Nespresso pays tribute to these historical landmarks and its coffee culture with the World Explorations Paris Espresso, a light-roasted blend that delicately balances bitter cereal notes with bursts of citrus — definitely best enjoyed black or as café au lait, with some delectable French pastries.

image
product image title
Paris
Espresso
image
image title mobile
Istanbul
Espresso
product image title
product banner 01 product banner 01
image

As an explorer at heart, your ideal vacation spot is Istanbul! Immerse in ancient civilisations and empires that date back to the years BCE as you walk the streets of the metropolitan city. Today, underneath its bright city lights lies the Basilica Cistern, which, together with the grand monument Hagia Sophia, is a hot spot for tourists who have a deep appreciation for the past — back to a time when traders used to stop to enjoy a cup at coffee houses en route to the next city.

In staying true to the traditional Turkish coffee, Nespresso presents the World Explorations Istanbul Espresso, an intense ambrosial brew that bursts with the boldness of wild ripe fruits and a delicate almond note. The strong brew is best balanced with a glass of water and a nibble of some sweet Turkish delights.

Istanbul
Espresso
product image title
image
image title mobile
product banner 01 product banner 01
product image title
Rio de
Janeiro
Espresso

You’ve set your sights on Rio de Janeiro! Dubbed ‘one of the most beautiful cities in the world’, Rio de Janeiro often conjures up thoughts of magnificent views, colourful buildings and houses, breathtaking sunsets as well as the birthplace of bossa nova. Truly a city of contrasts, the stunning coastlines of Rio de Janeiro serve as the perfect backdrop to the Christ the Redeemer statue — one of the wonders of the world.

The locals of Rio de Janeiro centre their social activities and daily routines around food – especially strong black coffee, often paired with a good toast in the morning. From the cafezinho to carioca, coffee tastes vary across the region. This is why Nespresso brings forth the World Explorations Rio de Janeiro Espresso: intense and exotic yet velvety, to embody the essence of the colourful city. As an all-Brazilian Arabica blend, it also boasts a touch of sandalwood and other herbal notes.

image
product image title
Rio de
Janeiro
Espresso

Related Articles

Related
Articles

decoration image

4 ways to enjoy the new limited-edition Nespresso World Explorations Miami Espresso

Travel to six cities around the globe with Nespresso World Explorations coffee capsules

Find the perfect gift for coffee lovers with Nespresso
decoration image

To learn more about

the Nespresso World Explorations espressos range

check out: