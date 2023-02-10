Nespresso and Chiara Ferragni combines coffee with style

Nespresso announces a collaboration with Chiara Ferragni to create a limited-edition Nespresso Chiara Ferragni collection.

Nespresso is starting the year with style, co-creating a limited-edition coffee collection in their latest collaboration with the Italian fashion icon, Chiara Ferragni.

Looking into the inspiration behind the Nespresso x Chiara Ferragni collection

Chiara has embarked on a journey of discovery through her love for coffee in a four-part short film series. Chiara starts her adventure in the fascinating history of Rome’s coffee culture and the tradition and creativity of the beautiful city a longside renowned historian, Filippo Cosmelli. Together, the duo visits iconic locations, including Antico Caffè Greco where they enjoy a Roma espresso and uncover Italian roasting traditions.

Chiara’s journey continues through the city of Milan, the true inspiration behind the design, taste and notes of the Milano Intenso coffee, stemming from historic locations such as Villa Necchi, Palazzo Montedoria and Duomo Cathedral. The Duomo gold spires and Villa Necchi’s bespoke geometric deep green design with gold accents, appear throughout the limited-edition collection, uniting coffee enthusiasts globally with timeless elegance and classic vibes.

Taking inspiration from the delicious flavours and the Italian regional coffee tradition, she co-developed a limited-edition collection with Nespresso, expanding the Ispirazione Italiana range with the launch of the Milano Intenso coffee, accessories and a coffee machine that pay tribute to the urban vibes and contemporary tempo of Milan City.

This collaboration aims to bring all the coffee lovers together, inviting them to embark on a tasteful journey to indulge in Milan’s timeless elegance and contemporary vibes through a cup of espresso. The Nespresso Chiara Ferragni collection comprises of the latest aromatic Ispirazione Italiana Milano Intenso, sleek-looking coffee accessories and coffee machine.

Perfect for the season of love, this exclusive collection is a great gift for coffee enthusiasts to share and enjoy with their loved ones!

(All photos by Nespresso)