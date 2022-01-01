split roast brew coffee

World Explorations Istanbul Espresso

Of ancient civilisations and old empires… Nespresso’s World Explorations Istanbul Espresso transports you right into the heart of the metropolitan city of Istanbul, where past and present collide: modern enjoyers of the traditional Turkish coffee can be traced back to the traders who would stop to enjoy a cup en route to the next city. The Istanbul Espresso is a split roast brew that bursts with the boldness of wild ripe fruits and a delicate almond note. Enjoy it as a macchiato or with a bit of honey and some pistachios, the traditional Turkish way.