In honour of Malaysia Day, Nespresso brings you along on a journey of a blend of flavours favoured by Malaysians, all featured in the exclusive Nespresso Malaysian Favourites 8-sleeve Pack. Nespresso prides itself on its consistency when it comes to taste and quality, which means there’s always a perfect cup of coffee meant just for you. Begin your ‘flavourful’ journey with Nespresso below!

Ispirazione Napoli image
dark roast coffee

Ispirazione Napoli

Kick-start your day with a pick-me-up with Nespresso’s Ispirazione Napoli, one of its strongest dark roast coffee. This intensely roasted coffee is defined by its earthy, cocoa notes and velvety mouthfeel from your very first sip. Exceptionally dark and creamy in texture, the aroma is one that's sure to be unforgettable. Let the rich flavours shine as you enjoy a cup of Ispirazione Napoli with a chocolate croissant or two!

Ispirazione Ristretto image
medium-dark roast coffee

Ispirazione Ristretto

At a level 10 intensity, Nespresso’s Ispirazione Ristretto is a good, balanced medium-dark roast, perfect to start your day with a bang. Both powerful and contrasting, the Ispirazione Ristretto lets you take in the subtly sweet berry aroma in a full-bodied coffee, tinged with some slight bitterness to it. The coffee’s fruity ‘kick’ pairs perfectly well with a touch of lemonade on a hot day — though in our book, the Ispirazione Ristretto is best enjoyed any and every way.

Ispirazione Kazaar image
dark roast coffee

Ispirazione Kazaar

Defined by its spicy and woody notes, Nespresso’s Ispirazione Kazaar is a particularly dark roast that takes you to the root of it all, down to earth. The exceptionally intense coffee is also characterised by its bitter texture that’s balanced with its syrupy mouthfeel. Try a cup with just a touch of milk or cream to create a unique contrasting taste — we suggest a cappuccino! — but keep it on the light side so that the true, unforgettable flavours can shine through.

Ispirazione Arpeggio image
medium-light roast coffee

Ispirazione Arpeggio

Start your day with a nice, balanced cup of Nespresso’s Ispirazione Arpeggio, a medium-light roast coffee dappled with notes of cocoa. With an intensity level of 9, the beans of Ispirazione Arpeggio has their roots from Brazil and Costa Rica and is quite rich in its aroma, which is defined by a bold and creamy flavour. We recommend it in its purest form — a cup of espresso, enjoyed with just a little bit of honey and almond biscuits.

Ispirazione Roma image
light roast coffee

Ispirazione Roma

The exceedingly elusive yet complex Ispirazione Roma is Nespresso’s full yet balanced light roast, aromatic with unforgettable woody and cereal notes. Soothing and ultra-smooth to the taste, this robusta arabica blend makes for a perfect latte. Our hot tip? Try it with a couple of red bean mochi waffles for a unique twist, and let the flavours work their magic!

World Explorations Stockholm Lungo image
medium-dark roast coffee

World Explorations Stockholm Lungo

Nespresso’s Stockholm Lungo is a medium-dark roast that’s defined by its malted cereal notes, perfect for those who prefer a woody, earthy start to the day. With a medium intensity of 8, the Stockholm Lungo has a malty flavour, with a hint of rich bitterness that isn’t too overpowering. We suggest trying it with a sprinkle of cinnamon, as well as nutmeg, to enhance the flavour even more.

World Explorations Istanbul Espresso image
split roast brew coffee

World Explorations Istanbul Espresso

Of ancient civilisations and old empires… Nespresso’s World Explorations Istanbul Espresso transports you right into the heart of the metropolitan city of Istanbul, where past and present collide: modern enjoyers of the traditional Turkish coffee can be traced back to the traders who would stop to enjoy a cup en route to the next city. The Istanbul Espresso is a split roast brew that bursts with the boldness of wild ripe fruits and a delicate almond note. Enjoy it as a macchiato or with a bit of honey and some pistachios, the traditional Turkish way.

World Explorations Paris Espresso image
light-roasted blend coffee

World Explorations Paris Espresso

Longing for a customary cup of coffee in the city of love? Nespresso’s World Explorations Paris Espresso can cure that romantic, wanderlust heart of yours with a subtle and light-roasted blend! Delicately balancing bitter cereal notes with bursts of citrus, the Paris Espresso is a mild coffee, best enjoyed on its own or as café au lait, with some delectable French pastries. How about some macarons for a true ‘Parisian’ feel?

Nespresso Atelier product

Nespresso Atelier

KEEPING IT FANCY.

From cappuccinos to flat white, the Atelier can froth any amount of milk directly into your cup to brew you your perfect coffee. Great for coffee over ice!

Nespresso Essenza Mini product

Nespresso Essenza Mini

SMALL BUT MIGHTY.

With one touch of a button, the Essenza Mini can brew a cup of espresso and lungo with ease, while you kick back and relax.

Nespresso Creatista Plus product

Nespresso Creatista Plus

ENJOY CAFÉ-STYLE COFFEE.

Equipped with a fully automatic steam wand, you can craft your perfect cup of coffee and set it to the right temperature. Add a barista’s touch with Creatista’s frothy milk and create your own latte art for that true café feel.

