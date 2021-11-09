Review: Finch KL brings a touch of whimsy for foodies

In the spirit of Instagrammable spots, Finch KL may have just hit out of the park. Featuring bright colours and a fanciful design in about every corner of the restaurant, Finch KL brings a new meaning to ‘when art comes to life’.

Nestled just a little ways down the road from The Westin Kuala Lumpur in Bukit Bintang, Finch KL has much to offer in both food and ambience. Inspired by the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland, Finch KL meets that level of charm to a T — upon walking into the restaurant, you immediately get the feeling of being transported to another realm.

The ambience

The restaurant has two floors: the ground floor, with double-height ceilings, is mostly taken up by a lounge and bar, while the upper floor is the main dining area. The design of the restaurant lends itself well to its charm with subtle references to Wonderland, from the blooming flowers covering the walls to the flamingos adorning its restrooms, and touches of gold all around.

The staircase is a work of art on its own. With a wall of flowers lining each side completely, walking up the stairs gives a feeling of walking through a tunnel — or, given the mood and setting — like that of Alice going down the rabbit hole. The first sight that greets you upon reaching the upper floor is even more flowers, on the walls and around parts of the ceiling. The upper floor also offers three curtained-off rooms for those who seek more privacy, available for bookings of private events.

The food

The menu offered at Finch KL is just as whimsical as its setting — a fusion of various flavours, particularly evident when you see items such as Charbroiled Australian Wagyu, Halibut with Kombu Butter and Sang Har Saffron Pappardelle together.

We start off the review with a pair of light starters: Crispy Soft Shell Crab and Truffle Fries. The former is well-seasoned with a good blend of spices; sharp to the taste, softened by its crispy texture. The fries, peppered with parmesan and a strong scent of truffle, whet the appetite while we await our appetisers.

The truffle returns in the Magic Mushroom Brew, this time in soup form. Rich and creamy with a smooth texture, the brew combines truffles with fresh cream in a perfect balance without overwhelming the taste buds.

Onward to the mains, we sample the Sang Har Saffron Pappardelle. ‘Giant freshwater prawns’ is truly an understatement — the dish pleasantly surprises with a generous serving of three very large prawns perched atop pappardelle pasta, well soused in an intensely rich saffron cream sauce. The taste is strong and simply grips you right from the get-go — from the tender texture of the prawns to the rich and fragrant saffron sauce, it is the perfect indulgence for fans of seafood pasta.

Verdict

It seems that Finch KL launched itself at an ideal point in time. As lockdowns loosen, the right crowd is seeking not just an aesthetically pleasing restaurant but the experience of dining with the best food it can offer. Finch KL certainly meets the expectations, and with a variety of flavours in its menu.

Finch KL is located on the lower ground of The Westin Kuala Lumpur in Bukit Bintang.