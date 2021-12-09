Review: The St. Regis KL dazzles with a Christmas spread full of festive favourites

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… to revel in a Christmas buffet like no other, at The Brasserie in The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur.

The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur has always offered nothing short of the best when it comes to Christmas feasts, with an exquisite array of festive food that’s so jolly good, it would put the Grinch to shame. From favourites like roast turkey to a range of decadent desserts, you can surely expect to be wowed by the selection offered at The Brasserie.

Pay a visit to Santa’s Kitchen

Before heading straight to The Brasserie, consider taking a tour round Santa’s Kitchen. Right in the hotel lobby of The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur, Santa has set up shop in a sleigh full of sweet treats for you to indulge in and gift your loved ones.

Here, you’ll find a range of exquisite homemade festive desserts and cakes, including the ‘Wreath of Life’ cake, Box of Holiday Éclairs, Grand Marnier Christmas Fruit Cake, Christmas Almond Turrón, Valrhona Caramelia 36% Chocolate Bar, Caramel Spread, Wild Blueberry Preserve, Pistachio Praline Spread, Box of Linzer Cookie Jars, and this year’s special, the exquisite Chocolate Christmas Trees.

You’ll also be able to purchase the Afternoon Tea set straight from Santa’s Kitchen, which includes warm scones with clotted cream, homemade jam and savoury canapés, as well as The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur’s Limited Edition Festive Trunks — elegant travelling trunks wrapped in finely crafted faux leather and features a brass lock, studs and the iconic St. Regis crest. Each trunk contains a different surprise, so you’re surely in for a treat!

Sate your appetite at The Brasserie

After stopping by Santa’s Kitchen, it’s time to make your way to the Christmas dinner. At The Brasserie, The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur’s culinary team has laid out an exquisite array of signature dishes. As we walk into the restaurant, you’ll be greeted by the traditional food spread, while behind the curtains you’ll find a colourful spread of appetisers and desserts on display.

We start off the review with some starters from The Brasserie: fresh seafood on ice, oyster and caviar bar. With a choice of four equally delicious sauces to accompany the starter, the seafood platter includes a range of shellfish and bite-sized slices of raw fish — including beetroot salmon and fennel orange salmon — as well as an impressive display of oysters. Moving on, we have wedges of terrine made from fish, chicken and salmon, all of which are densely packed and brimming with flavour. Completing the starters section of the buffet spread is the cheese platter, with a variety of crackers to pair with.

Onward to the mains, the three stars of the night: roast turkey, roast lamb rack and beef Wellington. A Christmas classic, the traditional roast turkey is both firm and tender in the best ways, with a delectable cranberry sauce on the side. The roast lamb rack is mouthwateringly juicy, with the perfect melt-in-the-mouth softness.

Flown in straight from England, the beef Wellington maintains its rustic charm as a staple of the country’s culinary culture — a true comfort food of the ages. With perfectly cooked meat and flaky light puff pastry, the beef Wellington certainly achieves its objective to bring the flavours of an English classic into the mix for Christmas.

As part of the hot dishes, we also manage to sample the salt-baked sea bass, pan-seared scallop and freshly tossed pasta. Warm and inviting, the creamy pasta and pan-seared scallop pair extremely well together, and the salt-baked sea bass adds a briny tang to the combination.

Finally, we close with the spectacular range of desserts, taking up the second half of the buffet spread. Adorable cakes in the shape of Santa’s round belly and snowflakes are delicately arranged around the main star, the Grand Mariner Christmas fruitcake; red-and-green holiday eclairs adorn the buffet table. The chefs truly flexed their creativity and artistry in the desserts. Some treats from Santa’s Kitchen also make an appearance at the desserts section.

Verdict

For a Christmas buffet that you’re looking to truly indulge in, The St. Regis KL definitely packs a punch. There’s something for everybody at the table, whether you’re after the familiar favourites, or you’d like to sink your teeth into comfort foods, or if you’ve got a sweet tooth that you want to satisfy.

The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur’s Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner, Christmas Day Brunch & Boxing Day Brunch is priced at RM418++ per person, and will be available for dine-in at The Brasserie on 24th, 25th and 26th December 2021. Santa’s Kitchen is open to guests and visitors at the lobby of The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur until 31st December 2021.