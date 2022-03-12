Here’s how you can hire a private chef in Malaysia for your next get together

Switch up your culinary experience at home by hiring these talented private chefs in Malaysia.

Having a private chef come over to cook you a specially curated meal may seem unorthodox, but it’s actually a must-try dining experience that many can attest to. Datuk Seri Farah Khan is just one Malaysian personality who is partial to hiring a personal chef for private dinners, namely Chef Hossein Karimi.

When MCO 1.0 came into effect, hiring a private chef became more popular in Malaysia as we couldn’t head out to our favourite restaurants. Yet, there’s no reason why you can’t hire a private chef for a special dinner or gathering even though restaurants have now opened up for dine-in.

Imagine culinary creations whipped up in your very own kitchen, tailored to your own preferences with your dietary restrictions in mind. If it’s a romantic occasion, your loved one will surely be bowled over by the promise of being treated like a queen or king. Or maybe you’d like to host an intimate dinner party without worrying about the food and presentation? In that case, a private chef at your residence will impress your guests and leave them with a memorable dining experience.

If it’s the mess or someone else using your expensive cookware that you’re wary of, rest assured that most personal chefs come with their own equipment, cookery, and will clean up your kitchen once they’re done.

All you need to do is sit back and savour a delicious culinary meal with your loved ones (or by yourself, no judgement here) in the comfort of your own home. You’ll be able to experience the chef’s skills and expertise in the privacy and safety of your own home without needing to venture out in traffic. Now that’s fine dining!

Interested to book a private chef but not sure how to go about it?

Here’s how to hire a private chef for an intimate dinner or party at home in Malaysia:

Chook It

Chef Nurliyana Rusli is the owner of Chook It and a dedicated healthy food advocate. At the age of 28, Nurliyana took her passion and spent five years travelling worldwide, taking cooking courses to become a multi-faced chef. She started the cooking initiation level training at Le Cordon Bleu Tokyo. Intermediate level training at Le Cordon Bleu Melbourne, finishing her superior level training at Le Cordon Bleu Paris, four years after.

She offers The Private Chef service, which is perfect if you’re looking for a chef to take care of everything from grocery shopping to preparing the meal and creating a delicious menu based on your diet and lifestyle. Book her service and find out the rates on the website.

Chef Eden Daus

For artistic culinary creations carefully prepared in your own kitchen, consider Chef Eden Daus’ private chef services. Chef Eden Daus’s journey deep into the world of culinary began at age 10 when he made a simple cheese toast with coffee for his mother. Seeing the pride in her eyes encouraged him to plunge deep into the exciting world of flavours and culinary.

He has gone on to win gold medals in competitions, and his resume includes working alongside renowned AFC (Asian Food Channel) Chefs. With a strong influence from Chef Ferran Adria, he likes to put a molecular gastronomy twist to his food. Soon after, he found himself in Nadodi, KL experimenting with traditional spices.

Find out more on his website.​

The Food Studio

Helmed by the experienced Chef Paul, The Food Studio is Kuala Lumpur’s first and premier private chef and event space that also offers private services at your home. Leave everything up to them, from the setup, decorations, preparations, floral arrangements, drinks and full menus ranging from family style to multi-course wine-paired dinners.

Every table in The Food Studio is Chef’s Table and all food is prepared just inches away from you. Find out more on the website.

Miummium

This platform connects you to a number of talented chefs around the world, including Malaysia. The largest Personal Chef marketplace on the web, it allows consumers to explore menus, research chefs and book culinary experiences. The process is simple: pick a date, choose a menu and invite your friends. You won’t have to worry about grocery shopping, preparation, or clean-up.

Check it out here.

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Malaysia

Main image credit: Photo by The Storyteller Agency.co on Unsplash