The Brasserie at The St. Regis KL brings you a new Modern-European menu

Fancy a Modern-European dining experience that you can immerse your senses in? Head to The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur for a feast like no other.

The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur’s very own The Brasserie has long established itself as a modern dining space that’s often reminiscent of a refined French café — sophisticated, with an inviting atmosphere. Recently, The St. Regis KL has announced the launch of a brand new menu exclusively curated by Executive Chef, Keith Hooker, and will be available to gourmands from 15th January 2022 onwards.

The Brasserie’s new menu will focus on wholesome and rich flavours derived from only the freshest and finest produce, paired with innovative cooking methods. Complemented by enhanced dining accents on each table and new uniforms designed exclusively for its hosts, The Brasserie aims to provide you with an exquisite dining experience.

The menu

If you’re looking to completely tantalise your senses and palate in a variety of dishes, then it’s best you work your way through the new Modern-European menu. According to Chef Keith, it’s recommended that you start with a couple of Bites like The Brasserie’s Fried Chicken and Whipped Foie Gras & Chicken Liver Parfait. Both dishes are just light enough to prepare you for the next few courses, without hindering your enjoyment of them.

Next, a Starter like the Garden or Hokkaido Scallop would do well, followed by a soup or pasta such as The St. Regis Bouillabaisse or Hokkaido Uni Linguine. These rich flavours are enough to tickle your taste buds while readying your palate for the show-stopping main course — recommended by Chef Keith himself — the Stanbroke Signature Black Angus Tomahawk or the Whole Grilled Boston Lobster.

What’s better to end the meal with than dessert? Complete your dinner with the exquisite Valrhona Jivara 40% Chocolate Mousse and a Vanilla Crème Brûlèe.

Chef Keith’s wealth of knowledge covers the land from London to Kuala Lumpur, and his experience of over 20 years in luxury hospitality and Michelin Star restaurants certainly speaks for itself. Working alongside celebrity Chefs such as Marcus Waring, Jason Atherton and Michel Roux Jnr in London, as well as his travels around Europe and Asia, have inspired his creation of The Brasserie’s menu, making it a truly remarkable feast to embark on.

To make your reservation or for enquiries, please call +603 2727 6666 or email thebrasserie@stregis.com. Follow The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur on Instagram and Facebook to get the latest updates.