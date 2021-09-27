We are obsessed with Pasadena Burger’s iconic ‘Dipping’ Burger

Got serious cravings for a really good classic American burger? Pasadena Burger may just be the joint for you.

Pasadena Burger, aptly named after the Californian city that first introduced cheeseburgers to the world as we know it, is also home to the iconic dipping burger that we dub ‘so good it’s almost sinful’. If you haven’t already know, you can get your hands on Pasadena Burger’s delicious specialties by ordering through its exclusive delivery service.

The burgers are available to order as ready-to-eat meals or via a home-kit delivery system. Pasadena Burger offers Do-It-Yourself (DIY) meal kit options comprising two, four, six or eight burgers. You’ll even be able to completely customise your online orders with a range of sauces to choose from, and get them delivered pronto to your doorstep to be freshly cooked at home.

Catering to burger connoisseurs who crave the taste of classic American gourmet burger, Pasadena Burger uses premium quality ingredients such as high-grade Australian beef, cheddar cheese, and muffin-style buns along with three dipping sauces — honey cheese, Cajun spicy cheese and habanero southern Californian cheese.

DIY kits are made available for you to enjoy these gourmet burgers in the comfort of your own home — devour them as messily and sloppily as you like without getting judged!

For more information on Pasadena Burger, and to make your first order of the DIY dipping burger meal kit, click here.