Grand Prix bikes of Valentino Rossi that defined his career

Grand Prix bikes of Valentino Rossi are as phenomenal as the Italian champion himself, who is hailed as one of the greatest motorcycle racers of all time.

Rossi has won nine Grand Prix World Championship titles to date, including seven in the MotoGP/500cc class — the highest class in Grand Prix racing. He is the only biker in history to have won in the 125cc, 250cc, 500cc and MotoGP categories.

Rossi, who is famously known by his nickname, The Doctor, has raced for four motorcycle manufacturers since his debut in the 125cc category in 1996. These names include Aprilia, Honda, Ducati and Yamaha. Having spent the maximum years with Yamaha, he has also won most of his MotoGP titles for the Japanese motorcycle maker.

The Doctor, who has raced his entire career as No. 46, is competing in the 2021 season of the MotoGP class. This is the 26th season for the 42-year-old.

On 5 August, 2021, Rossi announced he will retire at the end of this season. He said, “…it’s difficult, it’s a very sad moment because it’s difficult to say it and know that next year I will not race with a motorcycle, I’ve done that for I think more or less 30 years! Next year, my life will change.”

The Italian legend will always be remembered as one of the best bike racers in the world. And, like his legacy, the Grand Prix bikes of Valentino Rossi will always be known for their association with the icon. We look at all six of the bikes that Rossi rode to become the legend that he is today.

(Main and Featured images: MotoGP)