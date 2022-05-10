Review: Lexus LC500 Convertible is a beautiful beast on the road

We recently look the Lexus LC500 Convertible down south to Desaru and instantly fell in love with this sexy convertible coupe.

If there’s one car that can make you act anything but rational, it is the Lexus LC500 Convertible. The new design, unlike other range including the Lexus UX and Lexus ES range, is a novel concept for the Japanese luxury automaker. A 2021 release, the said model is Lexus’ first convertible model — a testament to its codes of design, engineering and craftsmanship at its very best.

If first impressions are important, the Lexus LC500 Convertible knows exactly how to do it. And if you’re driving a bright yellow one like we did, attention is what you’d end up getting — and more.

When Lexus offers the LC500 as a convertible, it is a game-changing move for the brand. In one glance, the car is truly a work of art — there are literally no bad angles for this contemporary car. Every corner unveils a new detail from the fascinating creased taillight and the smooth arc of the side, to an impossibly low nose. Appearance wise, it is delightfully exotic and the same goes for the interiors.

We took this sexy convertible coupe out for a road trip to Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast and dare we say, we were off to a good start within the first hour.

Exploring the Convertible

In order to assess a convertible, the first thing to do is to put the roof down and it is as easy as pushing a button. However, if is it your first time navigating the car, it can take a while just to locate the button. While most convertibles have the button controlling the electric top in obvious spots, Lexus has its button concealed. The hidden button is located beneath the cushion palm pad right below the track pad. Once you’ve located it, all that’s left to do is to flick the toggle in the sliding cubby downwards to open up the roof (and upwards to have it back up).

The four-layer hood takes about 15 seconds to completely raise or lower. It is also essential to know that this only works when you’re driving at a speed no faster than 50kph — so it is best for those scenic drives as you cruise along the coastal driveways or up the tea plantation in Cameron Highlands.

Key Feature to Know

We absolutely love the bucket seat and the uncompromised interior space of the car. Most of the touchpoint are elegantly finished with leather and solid metal. The car has a relatively compact arrangement comprises the packaging of its roof, vestigial rear car seats, and a humble boot space. In other words, there’s not much storage space to begin with, and the car boot can only fit at most two cabin-sized luggages. The seats at the back are also not meant for additional passengers, but to add on extra stowage space or to have your furry pets enjoy a car ride when the hood is down.

And by now, you should already know that this is a car that you’d take for solo drives or with one other person. It is a showpiece that would turn heads (we speak from experience) and looks good even with the roof is up or down.

The car is relatively lighter now thanks to the comprehensively lighter aluminium componentry, complementing that with additional chassis bracing. At 2035kg, the model has some significant mass that needs shifting in any driving situation — but you could barely feel anything but stability and comfort.

When going on your daily rides, the Comfort Mode is enjoyable. Switch to Sport S+ to up the pace and control or if you are searching for some adrenaline rush, flick the gear lever into manual mode for some high-speed action. You can navigate by pinging up and down through the ratios with amazing composure.

Lexus has also revised the suspension setup of the sportster, balancing the vehicle’s dynamics with a smoother damping stroke. The LC500 Convertible is a beast that really roars — but it has all the rights to blow its own trumpet. In its heart is an acoustically rich engine, which helps gather speed at an amazing rate. It is easy to go from 40kph to 180kph in mere seconds with very little effort.

Sit Back and Relax

Immerse in the most enjoyable 13-speaker Mark Levinson stereo fitted in the car, one of the best in anything in comparison right now on the roads. Hood up, and you’ll find the music in absolute perfect tunes with the road noise insulated almost as well as the coupe.

To say the least, the Lexus LC500 Convertible is truly a handsome, charismatic convertible that offers effortless and comfortable driving. There’s a lot to love about this model and at RM1,302,815 (on the road price with SST exemption), it is not just a show-stopping ride but an eminently effective car on the road.

To find out more, check out Lexus Malaysia.