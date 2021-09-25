We rank supercars possessed by Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich by performance

Owner of football club Chelsea FC and a fleet of supercars, Roman Abramovich is a name synonymous with extravagance, luxury and style. With an estimated net worth of US$14.6 billion (or RM60.9 billion) as of 14 September, 2021), the self-made Russian billionaire loves to spend his fortune on superyachts, private jets, luxurious mansions and supercars.
His collection of expensive buys was once dubbed as ‘The Roman Empire’ by The Wall Street Journal. The 54-year-old Russian oligarch’s net worth had peaked in 2008 and was estimated at US$23.5 billion (RM98 billion), making him the richest man in the country that year, as reported by Forbes.
Some of his most expensive purchases include Chelsea football club in 2003 in a record deal worth US$233 million (RM971 million) and the world’s now second-largest mega-yacht Eclipse for about US$500 million (RM2.08 billion).
Not only yachts, the oil magnate is lauded for his private collection of artwork and owning properties around the world. Abramovich, along with Russian-American art collector and businesswoman Dasha Zhukova, founded Garage Center for Contemporary Culture in 2008 that focussed on Russian modern and contemporary art. In 2008, he had bought Lucien Freud’s Benefits Supervisor Sleeping painting of Sue Tilley for £17.2 million (RM99 million).
From his extravagant splurges, it’s quite evident that Abramovich loves to travel in style even when he’s on land. A huge petrolhead at heart, supercars of Roman Abramovich are often seen at the German Nürburgring racetrack, which is worth millions.
From the classic limited-edition Ferrari FXX to the custom-made Bugatti and Zonda R, he has an incredible collection of rare sports cars, which is a testament to his love for high-revving engines.
Besides focussing on the track, Abramovich also owns one of the most exclusive and special cars. One of which is the mighty Rolls-Royce Corniche. Moreover, he has two Maybach 62 Limousines in his fleet — a luxury saloon that is every bit aristocratic.
Let’s have a look at supercars of Roman Abramovich ranked by their performance.
(Main and featured images: Leon Neal/AFP)
Clocking the highest speed in Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich’s fleet of supercars is the Bugatti Veyron supercar, with a staggering price tag of over £1.5m (RM8.64 million).
Bugatti Veyron 16.4 (pictured) was the first supercar in the series and can go faster than 400 km/h, thanks to its 16-cylinder engine, which has been reduced from the original 18 cylinders to give it more speed and power. A Bugatti Veyron takes just 2.5 seconds to go from 0 to 99 km/h.
A manufacturer of high-performance cars, Bugatti makes luxury sports cars that are developed and manufactured in France under the leadership of Dr Wolfgang Schreiber.
Among the most expensive and powerful supercars owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is a rare Pagani Zonda R, which costs around €1.2 million (RM5.89 million).
A masterpiece of engineering and innovation, it is one of the most coveted supercars and only 15 of these were ever made.
Pagani Zonda is a track-only car manufactured by the Italian sports car maker that has a carbon fibre body. The supercar attains a top speed of 370 km/h and has the Nürburgring lap time of 6m 47s. It can reach from 0 to 100 km/h in merely 2.7 seconds.
Pagani Zonda R was also put on private sale at Monterey Car Week in August 2021 by RM Sotheby’s, with a quoted price of US$6.5 million (RM27 million).
Other than supercars, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich also owns an Aston Martin Vulcan, which is an ultra-rare, track-only hypercar. Only 24 of these high-performance cars were ever made, and each of them was valued at a massive price of £1.8 million (RM10.4 million).
The hypercar has a 7.0-litre V12 front engine and a reinforced carbon fibre exterior with a six-speed Xtrac sequential racing paddle shift. The top speed of this 2016 coupé is 362 km/h, and it goes from 0 to 60 km/h in just three seconds.
Only 20 models of the Lamborghini Reventón were built and made available globally. Abramovich owns this limited-edition supercar, which is worth around €1 million (RM4.9 million). Its powerful V12 engine takes this impressive machine from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds.
With a top speed of 340 km/h and stunning matt exteriors, the Lamborghini Reventón is often dubbed Batman’s, aka Bruce Wayne, car for its appearance in Batman movies.
Only 13 of these limited-edition mid-engine coupés were ever built, including one prototype supercar and 12 commercial vehicles for sale and one of them belongs to the collection of Roman’s fleet of rare sports cars.
At US$2.7 million (RM11.3 million), the ultra-rare Maserati looks every bit a stunner and sports an impressive maximum speed of 326 km/h.
With a 6.0-litre V12 engine, it shoots from 0 to 200 km/h in just 6.4 seconds, giving an exhilarating driving performance.
Among the supercars of Roman Abramovich, Mercedes-AMG GT3 is a beast on the track, owing to its incredible power and performance. The Chelsea FC owner takes the high-speed beauty out for laps on the Nürburgring track owned by his former business partner Viktor Kharitonin.
With a top speed of 325 km/h, the supercar takes 3.2 seconds to reach from 0 to 100 km/h. The carbon fibre reinforced bonnet and aerofoil blades help adapt the car to track conditions and give a seamless performance.
The supercar, built solely for the racetrack, was manufactured by AMG and has a 6.9-litre V12 engine that exudes immense power to go from 0 to 99 km/h in 3.8 seconds.
The supercar is often spotted revving at the Nürburgring racetrack when Abramovich takes it along with his other fancy toys out for a spin.
The car is estimated to be valued between US$8 million (RM33.4 million) and US$10 million (RM41.7 million) by automotive auction house Gooding & Co and attains a top speed of 319.9 km/h.
The mid-engine supercar is a prized possession in the esteemed collection of supercars of Roman Abramovich. Although it was produced as a track car, limited-edition legal versions later made their way into the market for the wealthiest.
The coupé has a six-cylinder horizontally-opposed engine with four strokes and can attain an impressive top speed of 310 km/h.
The Russian oligarch is a Ferrari fan with about three of them in his fleet. He had a Ferrari 360 back in 2003 when he came to London. The sports car is a two-seater coupé powered by a 3.6-litre V8 engine and reaches a maximum speed of about 304 km/h.
Modena (pictured) is the first car in the Ferrari 360 range, succeeded by 360 Syder in 2000 and Challenge Stradale in 2003.
Sporting luxurious interiors and 400 bhp, this classic 360 Modena comes at a price tag of around £1.55 million (RM8.93 million).