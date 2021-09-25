We rank supercars possessed by Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich by performance

Owner of football club Chelsea FC and a fleet of supercars, Roman Abramovich is a name synonymous with extravagance, luxury and style. With an estimated net worth of US$14.6 billion (or RM60.9 billion) as of 14 September, 2021), the self-made Russian billionaire loves to spend his fortune on superyachts, private jets, luxurious mansions and supercars.

His collection of expensive buys was once dubbed as ‘The Roman Empire’ by The Wall Street Journal. The 54-year-old Russian oligarch’s net worth had peaked in 2008 and was estimated at US$23.5 billion (RM98 billion), making him the richest man in the country that year, as reported by Forbes.

Some of his most expensive purchases include Chelsea football club in 2003 in a record deal worth US$233 million (RM971 million) and the world’s now second-largest mega-yacht Eclipse for about US$500 million (RM2.08 billion).

Not only yachts, the oil magnate is lauded for his private collection of artwork and owning properties around the world. Abramovich, along with Russian-American art collector and businesswoman Dasha Zhukova, founded Garage Center for Contemporary Culture in 2008 that focussed on Russian modern and contemporary art. In 2008, he had bought Lucien Freud’s Benefits Supervisor Sleeping painting of Sue Tilley for £17.2 million (RM99 million).

From his extravagant splurges, it’s quite evident that Abramovich loves to travel in style even when he’s on land. A huge petrolhead at heart, supercars of Roman Abramovich are often seen at the German Nürburgring racetrack, which is worth millions.

From the classic limited-edition Ferrari FXX to the custom-made Bugatti and Zonda R, he has an incredible collection of rare sports cars, which is a testament to his love for high-revving engines.

Besides focussing on the track, Abramovich also owns one of the most exclusive and special cars. One of which is the mighty Rolls-Royce Corniche. Moreover, he has two Maybach 62 Limousines in his fleet — a luxury saloon that is every bit aristocratic.

Let’s have a look at supercars of Roman Abramovich ranked by their performance.

(Main and featured images: Leon Neal/AFP)