5 things to know about the latest Dyson V12 Detect Slim

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim is the brand’s first vacuum cleaner with laser detect technology, capable of detecting, removing, sizing, and counting microscopic dust for a true definition of ‘deep-cleaning’.

Throughout the pandemic, people are spending significantly more time cleaning and vacuuming their homes. Dyson continues to complement this ‘new norm’ by introducing yet another brand new vacuum cleaner with laser detect technology to reveal hidden dust — all in the name of creating healthier and safer living environments.

The cord-free Dyson V12 Detect Slim is developed by a team of 370 engineers globally. Chief Engineer and Founder, James Dyson adds: “As engineers, our job is to solve daily problems, and the past 12 months has created plenty of new ones with more time spent indoors. We are all cleaning more frequently, trying to remove the additional house dust but desperate for peace of mind that our homes are truly clean.”

And the new creation is sure to appease the germaphobe in all of us thanks to its powerful and intelligent built that also provides scientific proof of a healthier and cleaner home.

While we absolutely love the laser dust technology that detects and remove tiny dust particles and nasties effectively, another super cool feature is the acoustic piezo sensor that converts vibrations into electrical triggers —breaking down, recording and telling you what it ‘sucks’ in real-time on the LCD screen at the back of the vacuum.

Excited to find out more? Here are five things you need to know about the new Dyson V12 Detect Slim.

Laser Dust Detection

For neat freaks and those living with OCD, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim is built for you. The new Laser Dust Detection is able to reveal the finest particles you cannot normally see with a precisely angled laser integrated into the cleaner head. Everything on the surface will be visible to you (don’t freak out!) — from hidden dust, fine hair, and more.

If you’re wondering why the laser is green, it is because green light is best used to provide the best contrast — allowing hidden dust on the floor surface that is otherwise invisible to the naked eye to be seen and removed.

It Listens with Acoustic Dust Sensing

Dyson V12 Detect Slim is also designed to redefined the definition of ‘deep-cleaning’ at home. You may not be able to see microscopic dust but the Dyson V12 Detect Slim can hear it thanks to the new acoustic piezo sensor technology. The acoustic piezo sensor is integrated into the vacuum to enable the user to measure the dust it detects and then displays it on an LCD screen for real-time scientific proof of a deep clean. Carbon fibre filaments in the cleaner head pick up microscopic particles which are sized and counted up to 15,000 times per second.

And when dust enters the vacuum and hits the acoustic piezo sensor within the bin inlet, the tiny vibrations will be converted into electric signals. What you end up with is a ‘report’ or clear indication of how much dust the vacuum has removed, with the different sizes of particles in every suction.

Cool Colour-coded Chart

While the LCD screen shows you the power mode and how much battery time is left, you’ll also be able to see the graphical chart of what the piezo sensor detects. If you’re not sure what each colour represents, allow us to break it down for you.

The yellow bar represents particles that are >10μm — think invisible microscopic dusts like allergens and pollen commonly found everywhere around the home; from bedding and fabrics to rugs and upholstered furniture. The orange bar accounts for anything >60μm including fine dust, skin flakes, as well as human and pet hair. The pink bar counts particles that are >180μm like dust mites and fine sand — the most common indoor trigger for allergies and asthma. The purple bar remarks visible debris that are >500μm including sugar, fleas, food crumbs and visible dirt.

Imagine if Dyson continues to develop this feature with an app on your smartphone to collect all the data of your everyday vacuuming — no prizes for the most amount of dirt but wouldn’t that be cool?

Automated Vacuuming

When in auto mode, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim will be able to automatically increase suction power when it comes across a large amount of dust. The piezo sensor detects high concentration of dust, and reactive suction power is triggered to automatically increase in power. When dust levels normalise, suction power is reduced to its previous level — making everyday vacuuming smart and effortless.

Anti-tangle Technology

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim will include a new anti-tangle Hair screw tool that looks into the issue of removing hair from the brush bar. Dyson has developed this new anti-tangle conical brush bar that spirals hair off and straight into the bin. This prevents the wrapping of hair around the brush bar and is designed for both human and pet hair.

The highly anticipated Dyson V12 Detect Slim is now available on www.dyson.my and Dyson Demo stores near you.