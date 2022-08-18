facebook
Home > Gear > Tech > Android 13 is already available, but not for everyone
Android 13 is already available, but not for everyone
Gear
18 Aug 2022 01:39 PM

Android 13 is already available, but not for everyone

Lifestyle Asia
Android 13 is already available, but not for everyone
Gear
Android 13 is already available, but not for everyone

The rollout of Android 13 is starting earlier than expected. The lucky owners of a Pixel smartphone (versions 4 and later) can already enjoy the latest features of Google’s mobile operating system.

As always, Google’s smartphones are the first to benefit from the latest that Android has to offer. By the end of the year, the majority of owners of compatible smartphones from Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Realme, Vivo, Motorola and Sony should also be able to benefit.

Android 13 update is available on which smartphones?

Google Pixel 6
Image: Courtesy SCREEN POST/Unsplash

All Android smartphones released this year, as well as other recent and 5G compatible models, will be able to take advantage of this update. For other, older models, each manufacturer will have to decide. Owners of many phone models can expect to be able to switch to Android 13. That’s the case for Samsung Galaxy A52, A72, S20, Note 20, Z Flip and Z Fold 2, as well as all the models of these series released later. On the Xiaomi side, the 11T and 11T Pro, the Redmi 10 and the entire Redmi 11 and 11 Pro series will likely be concerned. At Oppo, all models released since the Find X2 Pro and Reno 6 should also benefit from the new features of Android 13. The same goes for the ASUS ROG Phone 5 and 5s, the Motorola Edge 20 and 30 as well as the OnePlus 8, Realme 9 and Vivo X60, and all models released since then by each of these manufacturers.

Android 13 is designed to offer users more security and privacy. For example, the system will be able to limit access to photos or music for each app, rather than to all the data on the smartphone. Android 13 will also introduce new Wi-Fi permission to limit location data sharing. Finally, Android 13 will make it easier to switch from one profile to another if the device is used by several people.

[This story is published via AFP Relaxnews]

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Google

Android Google Android 13
You might also like ...
Lifestyle Asia
Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.
Luxury
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.