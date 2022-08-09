Apple Pay has finally landed in Malaysia

The day is finally here. Apple Pay has finally landed on Malaysia’s shores, and here’s what you need to know about the mobile payment service.

Left your wallet at home? No biggie, Apple Pay will come to your rescue. While there are various options to make a payment, such as QR Pay, we can finally heave a sigh of relief that Apple Pay is offering its services in Malaysia.

Created by Apple Inc, Apple Pay is a mobile payment service that allows users to make payments with an iOS application. If you have your iPhone and Apple Watch in hand, you’re good to go. Plus, the process is completely more seamless and faster than chip-based debit or credit cards. All you need to do is to pull out your phone, unlock the home screen and hover it over the card reader to make a transaction.

Apple Pay Malaysia: How to use it and set it up

Starting today, users who are tied with Visa and Mastercard under three supporting banks comprising Maybank, AmBank and Standard Chartered are allowed to fully explore the handy feature. The service uses NFC technology and is currently accepted across various retailers that enforce contactless card payments. This includes merchants such as fast food chains like KFC, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, and Starbucks; grocers like Village Grocer; retail stores like Mydin, Machines and Uniqlo; as well as pharmacies like Watsons and Guardian. Apple Pay can also be used on apps and websites including Shopee, Sephora, Atome, and Adidas — that now support Apple Pay.

As quoted by Soya Cincau, Malaysia is the second country in Southeast Asia to support Apple Pay, after Singapore. According to Apple, American Express cards will support Apple Pay later this year. At the moment, we can expect more Malaysian banks and cards to be supported on Apple Pay soon.

Is Apple Pay safe?

According to Apple, the service is safer than using a physical credit or debit card. For a secure transaction, users can activate the service by keying in your passcode, through Face ID or Touch ID for purchases on your iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac or iPad. Your card number and identity are not shared with merchants. In addition, your card details are not stored on your devices or on Apple’s server.

Can you use Apple Pay on all iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch?

Once you’ve already set Apple Pay on your iPhone, you can add it to all of the devices within your iOS ecosystem which include the Apple Watch, iPad and Mac. Apple Pay functions perfectly well on all iPhone devices with Face ID or Touch ID (iPhone 6 onwards). This applies for iPad and Mac that has the Face ID or Touch ID functions.

On the Apple Watch, Apply Pay can be used for all generations from Apple Watch Series 1 onwards. Best of all, you don’t even need cellular data to use it — it works even on Airplane mode! This instantly eliminates the need to carry your phone during morning runs and then getting coffee right after — seamless, easy and cash-free.

Like the iPhone, simply double click on the side button of your watch, select your preferred card, and pay. Note that the first card you entered will automatically be the default card; but you can easily hard-press on the desired card, pull it to the bottommost as your default credit or debit card.

For more info, head over to the website here.

Hero & featured image credit: Unsplash/cardmaprnl