Best drones for beginners to buy in 2022

While life is all about living in the moment, it’s also about capturing them in timeless frames so that we can go back and relive them all over again. And what makes it way cooler, experiential and much more fun – drones that give us inexplicably beautiful keepsakes to cherish for a lifetime.

Capturing moments in all their glory with a depth and creativity that’s unknown to regular cameras, drones let you view all-things-basic with a rather unique and magnificent movie-like perspective. Whether you’re into photography and videography professionally or pursue it as a hobby, drones are sure to have altered the ways of shooting and filming.

While they have been around for quite some time now, the constant advancements in drone technology has led to improved resolution, stabilisation systems and smart flight controls over the years that make the entire process effortless and enjoyable. Every leading company dealing with photography and videography gear now has an exceptional range of drones to offer and these flying cameras have become an indispensable part of their collections.

If you are planning to step into the world of drone flying for shooting purposes or otherwise, there’s an array of best drones for beginners to choose from. Spanning across budgets based on their key specifications, these beginner drones are perfect to get you started on your drone journey. However, before jumping into our list of drones, there are a few nitty gritties of using them that you should first know about.

All drone operations in Malaysia are subject to the laws and regulations managed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM). While there aren’t any operator licences yet, certain permits are still required that need to be obtained from CAAM. The permits depend on which category your drone and your purpose falls into out of the three categories set by them — small unmanned aircraft system, small unmanned surveillance aircraft and unmanned aircraft system of more than 20kg. You can find out more about the permits required here.

And now that you have a lowdown on the legislation concerning flying drones, let’s get scrolling through our list of best beginner drones right away.

Here are the best drones for beginners to buy in 2022

