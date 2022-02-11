Our list of the best VPN services to use in Malaysia in 2022

There’s never been a better time to get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service for your internet needs in Malaysia, and we don’t mean the naughty stuff.

This is where these VPN services in Malaysia come in handy. We’re not suggesting you hide anything, but if online privacy is important to you, a VPN can act as a cloak of anonymity, protecting your information from prying eyes by encrypting your online activity.

Besides privacy, a VPN is also useful for other seemingly frivolous activities. If you download a VPN service before entering China, for instance, you’ll be able to access you favourite social media sites like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook even though it’s officially banned in the country. Using a VPN to change your IP location can also be crucial if you work in tech or finance.

If you’re thinking of getting yourself one now, read on for our list of the best VPN services to use in Malaysia.

The best VPN services to use in Malaysia in 2022: