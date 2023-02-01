Protect your sensitive data online with the best VPN in Malaysia

While the internet has made the world smaller by increasing connectivity, it is not completely devoid of downsides. Risks of compromising confidential information, hackers posing threats, online restrictions, manipulations and several other factors make the internet an unsafe space. However, the best VPN in Malaysia acts as a shield between the internet and your device.
VPN or ‘Virtual Private Network’ establishes a safe network connection by masking your identification online. Due to their presence, third parties need help to keep track of your online activities or attempt any digital attacks. A Virtual Private Network reroutes your internet traffic through encrypted and secure servers, allowing you to access the internet anonymously.
Are VPNs safe?
The best VPNs have been designed to secure your confidential information from prying eyes. However, they come with their own weaknesses. There have been instances of data breaches in the past that lead to the leakage of users’ information.
Additionally, it is also a known fact that free VPN services trade their customers’ information for monetary benefits. While VPNs might not be 100 per cent safe, knowing how to choose the best ones can come in handy to secure your data online.
How to choose the best VPN in Malaysia?
Despite the shortcomings, it is a necessary tool and it is best to know which ones are the safest. Steer clear of free services as they are seldom good and your data can be at significant risk.
Secondly, look for VPN services with open-source software, meaning that anyone can determine if the code is working as designed. Another factor to consider is the no-logs policy that determines if a VPN service is safe or not. The ones that have a no-logs policy ensure their users that they aren’t storing any of their sensitive data.
Here are some of the best VPNs available in Malaysia
NordVPN’s effective encryption, fast streaming and affordable pricing makes it one of the best VPN systems you can get in the market. It is cost effective and performs well on streaming sites too. Those concerned about privacy don’t have to fret. NordVPN uses double-encryption through multiple servers, making it ideal for those located in an area with strict surveillance and censorship.
A total of six devices can be connected with one NordVPN account at the same time. Want to secure the whole family? You can set up your router with the VPN. It uses only one device slot, but all the devices connected to the network will be under VPN protection.
NordVPN offers Complete, Plus and Standard plans with Complete being the best subscription plan to get. Its charges for monthly, yearly and two-year subscriptions are RM 61.81, RM 31.95 and RM 28.54 per month respectively.
Image: Courtesy Petter Lagson/Unsplash
With a huge global footprint and excellent privacy practices, ExpressVPN remains one of the top choices of VPN services around the world. Apart from being easy-to-navigate, its one-click connect interface makes it an inviting option for beginners. A 12-month package costs less than RM 28.45 a month for five devices, and new users can get a risk-free VPN trial with all the features.
Monthly subscription plans for ExpressVPN are around RM 55.24, RM 28.45 and RM 42.62 for a single month, yearly and six months respectively.
Image: Courtesy ExpressVPN
If you are looking for the best VPN in Malaysia, CyberGhost VPN is a great pick. With a community of over 38 million users and around 9308 VPN servers spread across 91 countries, CyberGhost is one of the most reliable ones when it comes to online security. You can connect it to all devices and any operating system and protect up to seven devices simultaneously.
CyberGhost also features IP leak protection, high VPN speed and 24×7 customer support.
It offers several subscription plans including those of RM 50.37 per month, RM 29.22 per month for 6 months and RM 9.13 per month for 2 years.
Image: Courtesy CyberGhost VPN
Great download speeds and split tunnelling are just some of the reasons why IPVanish is a great VPN choice. Besides a 24/7 customer support on various channels, it can also support up to 10 simultaneous connections.
Make your browsing safe and secure with IPVanish VPN’s amazing no-logs policy. It is also unmetered, which lets you secure all your devices with the same subscription.
IPVanish VPN has over 75 VPN locations and unlimited bandwidth, which makes it one of the best VPN services in Malaysia.
Get it for RM 50.92 for a single month, RM 42.47 per month for 3 months or RM 16.94 per month for a year.
Image: Courtesy IP Vanish VPN
What can be better than free storage offered along with a VPN subscription? Yes, Ivacy VPN provides 2TB of cloud storage that is password protected upon signing up as a user.
Now surfing the internet and browsing various websites that were earlier blocked is as easy as clicking a button. It supports around 10 devices at one time and has excellent reviews from users across the globe.
You can subscribe to Ivacy VPN for RM 42.25 for a single month, RM 17.02 per month for a year and RM 4.27 per month for 5 years.
Image: Courtesy Ivacy VPN
With best-in-class privacy protection, Private Internet Access or PIA stands as one of the most used VPN services in Malaysia It does not keep any logs from its users and is lightning-fast.
With over ten years in the industry, PIA has managed to garner over 15 million active and satisfied users. The best part is it provides 100 percent open-source software.
Avail of VPN services from PIA for RM 47.73 for one month, RM 29.73 per month for 6 months or RM 8.61 per month for 2 years.
Image: Courtesy Private Internet Access VPN
(Hero and featured image credit: Leon Seibert on Unsplash)