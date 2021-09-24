Daiyan, Dini, Yaya, and Alif share their experiences with the new Galaxy Z series

It is exciting when you switch to a new phone. But with the all-new Galaxy Z series 5G, the excitement is tenfold.

Samsung Malaysia Electronics continues to innovate and create new experiences for its customers with plenty to anticipate and look forward to. This time around, the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G brings forth a new chapter of foldable devices in the tech landscape.

As the industry leader in pioneering foldable technology, Samsung believes in taking a different approach by offering more than just a device but one that would empower customers’ activities through an ecosystem built on flexibility, openness, intuition and innovation. Safe to say, the all-new Galaxy Z series 5G range is truly designed with people-centric sensibilities.

#TeamGalaxy shares their experiences

With productivity and user experience the buzzwords among consumers, Samsung continues to innovate and deliver unparalleled features that enrich the user experience with its latest Galaxy Z series 5G. Multitasking is made easy as productivity is easily achieved in your fingertips.

Celebrity Alif Satar echoes that despite the work-from-home culture amid the pandemic, an actor’s schedule remains packed with meetings and more for upcoming projects. “What was once a stressful process with notes spread out all over my workspace has now become streamlined thanks to the Galaxy Z Fold3 app continuity and emphasis on being an all-encompassing smart device,” he shares. “It’s quickly become my companion of choice to strike off daily tasks.”

When it comes to self-expression and creative freedom, the new Galaxy Z devices is the perfect sidekick to give you the most immersive experience. As Samsung users continue to seek for joy and satisfaction through content creation, Samsung is keen to empower their expression through the Galaxy Z Flip3 5Gs through bold colour options and sleek look, on top of its amazing features.

Artist, poet and fashion darling Daiyan Trisha agrees: “The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is bold and unique. I feel it was designed for me, a person who loves style and fashion. It is light but packed with innovative functions. Taking photos is easy with Flex Mode, allowing you to be free while exploring more angles.”

TV host and entrepreneur Yaya Zahir resonates with her bestie, Daiyan. As someone who indulges in fashion all the time, Yaya has the Galaxy Z Flip3 as the perfect sidekick for her creative content, social media postings and more.

“After weeks of using the Galaxy Z Flip 3, I must say I am a proud #TeamGalaxy! It’s fun and seamless, and the size of the phone is perfect for all my Jacquemus bags,” she shares.

With the Flex Mode feature, both the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Galaxy Z Fold3 5G are built with the people in mind. And durability is another key highlight for all of the Samsung devices. That’s why with this generation of the Galaxy Z Series 5G is developed with unrivalled craftsmanship to delivery the ultimate satisfaction. For the first time in foldable smartphone history, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Galaxy Z Fold3 5G are equipped with IPX8-standard water resistant parts to protect the devices from spills. Samsung also equipped these devices with Armor Aluminium and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to create one of the toughest foldables to date.

Actor Dini Schatzmann adds: “Having owned fragile devices in the past, it’s nice to finally have a device without the anxieties of needing to be overtly gentle with them. I usually carry my phone in the same bag as my keys and yet, not one scratch!”

In case you missed it, IPX8 also allows the submersion into freshwater of up to 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes without damaging the performance of the devices. However, it is crucial to know that the phone is not dust-resistant, so having the essential protective gears and covers for your devices is highly recommended.

Samsung Malaysia Electronics, high on the thrill of the availability of its latest Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, will be launching with exceptional offers for a limited period. From 22 September to 31 October 2021, purchase the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G to receive a RM500 e-voucher and 1 year plan of Samsung Care+ worth RM799. Simultaneously, users who purchase the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G within the promotional period will instead receive a RM350 e-voucher and 1 year plan of Samsung Care+ worth RM699.

