Dubbed the ‘Portrait Expert’, the latest OPPO Reno7 Z is now available in Malaysia

OPPO offers yet another variant to its Portrait Expert series, giving Malaysians more choices to best suit their style.

The Reno series by OPPO has built up a long-standing reputation as the true creator’s companion, with a focus on content creation functionality as well as excellent camera tech specifications made for those who wish to level up their photography skills. Dubbed the ‘Portrait Expert’, the OPPO Reno7 Z is the latest addition to this series — now with Bokeh Flare Portrait capabilities for high level content creation.

With the OPPO Reno7 Series, the brand is giving Malaysians the opportunity to experience what it’s like to be a portrait expert. Currently, three variants have been launched: the Reno7, Reno7 Pro, and Reno7 Z.

On top of the Bokeh Flare Portrait, the Reno7 Z features everything that OPPO fans have long loved about the Reno Series — Portrait Retouching that blurs out imperfections while still keeping your natural beauty features, AI Colour that puts you front and centre, and a stunningly gorgeous OPPO Glow design that’s sure to make heads turn.

The OPPO Reno7 Z also introduces, for the first time, Dual Orbit Lights, discreetly integrated behind the two primary cameras. It is powered by the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 695 5G Mobile Platform and comes with ColorOS 12.

The latest variant to the Reno series, the OPPO Reno7 Z, officially arrived in Malaysia last week. Stay tuned to OPPO Malaysia’s Facebook page for more information or visit its official website.