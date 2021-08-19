Everything you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy devices

The full deets on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Gold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Galaxy Buds2, and Galaxy Watch4 revealed at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event — pre-order dates, prices, new features and more.

Samsung has proved time and time again that they are pioneering a new era for smartphones and smart accessories. This time, it is no different as the latest Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event unveils some of the most exciting devices you’d want have in your wish list.

From the game-changing Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, to the sleek Galaxy Watch4 series and Galaxy Buds2, here’s everything you need to know about the latest Samsung Galaxy devices.

Psst… pre-orders start today!

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

The new Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is one device that combines the functionality and feature of a tablet and a smartphone. It is a multitasking powerhouse with amazing performance, featuring the first S Pen designed specifically for foldables, and the first foldable smartphone with Under Display Camera.

It is armoured the latest Armor Aluminium a.k.a the strongest aluminium frame yet, and Corning’s most durable Gorilla Glass Victus for protection —enabling better durability for its latest foldable smartphones. There is also a protective film that makes the new Z Fold3 80 per cent more scratch-resistant than its predecessor.

The main screen comes with a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels. On the cover sits a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display with 2268 x 832 pixels. The device is powered by the latest Snapdragon 888, with 12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB internal storage space — making it perfect for those looking for top-notch quality animation and display.

The new Z Fold3 will have the S Pen support for the first time — compatible with the S Pen Pro and S Pen Fold Edition.

Prices:

RM6,699 for the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (256GB)

RM7,099 for the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (512GB)

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Stylish and statement-worthy, the new Galaxy Z Flip3 5G now shows off a sleek, refined and functional Cover Screen that is four times larger than its predecessor so that you can do it all without even flipping your device open. It comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 1080 x2640 pixels at a refresh rate of 120 Hz on the main screen for excellent performance.

In the heart is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset that is paired with 8GB RAM and a 128GB/256GB of storage. When it comes to selfies, the 10MP Selfie Camera on the front works side by side with an Infinity-O cutout for a sleek finish. Like its foldable cousin, the Z Flip3 is also first water-resistant foldable smartphone rated with IPX8 — making it safe and easy to take your device around.

The overarching style-statement theme resonates with the Z Flip3 that fashions a two-tone colour scheme. It combines a coloured matte layer with a glossy black metal frame on the back. There are four colourways to choose from including Green, Lavender, Cream, and Phantom Black. Don’t miss out on the online exclusive colours — Gray, White, and Pink.

Prices:

RM3,999 for the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (1286GB)

RM4,199 for the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (256GB)

Galaxy Buds2

Designed for all-day comfort and snug fit, the Galaxy Buds2 is Samsung’s lightest and most compact earbuds to date. It promises premium sound quality that is equally immersive and sensorial at the same time. It filters out undesired noises so that your voice will be clearer on calls. The improved Active Noise Cancelling feature further reduces background noise by 98 per cent to keep you fully immersed in your music, podcast and everything that’s playing on the Galaxy Buds2.

When it comes to call clarity, there are three microphones and a voice pickup unit for crystal-clear audio exchange. The Galaxy Buds2 comes in four colours — White, Lavender, Olive and Graphite — with matching casing as well.

Price:

RM499

Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic

The new Galaxy Watch4 variants showcase a sleek, iconic silhouette, with thinner cases and a variety of straps and customisable watch faces to choose from. The Galaxy Watch4 comes in 40mm and 44mm variants — the former will be available in Black, Silver and Pink Gold, while the latter will come in Black, Silver and Green.

The Galaxy Watch4 Classic features the fan-favourite rotating bezel, and is available in 42mm and 46mm variant, in Black and Silver. For existing Galaxy device users, you’ll be very pleased to know that the new One UT Watch feature now allows a seamless experience between your watch and the phone, while enabling easy access to Google apps and Google Play Store.

What caught our attention during the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event is this — the latest Galaxy Watch4 will have a body composition tracking feature (low key screaming). You can now track your body mass index (BMI) and fat mass with the new smartwatch — how cool is that? The Galaxy Watch4 series is equipped with the Samsung BioActive Sensor, a 3-in-1 sensor that functions in measuring your Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis which enables the tracking of your body fat and muscle mass. It also helps to provide readings for your Electric Heart Rate (ECG) and Optical Heart Rate (PCG). Other features include snoring detection and sleep score.

Prices:

From RM899 for Galaxy Watch4

From RM1,299 for Galaxy Watch4 Classic

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Galaxy Watch4 Classic and Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth versions will be available for pre-order starting today, 19 August 2021 until 21 September 2021. Here’s what you need to know too.

Consumers who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G / Galaxy Z Flip3 5G will receive one year of Samsung Care+ protection for free on accidental damage including screen replacement, water damage, and back cover replacement. Consumers who pre-order the latest Galaxy Z Fold3 5G / Galaxy Z Flip3 5G will receive a Samsung Malaysia Online Store e-voucher worth up to RM850. Consumers who pre-order the Galaxy Watch4 Classic / Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth versions will receive Samsung Malaysia Online Store e-voucher worth up to RM250. Pre-orders will be available at Samsung Experience Stores, Samsung Authorised Partners and Samsung Malaysia Online Store

Find out more on the Samsung website here.