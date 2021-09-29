Here’s how to transfer all your data to the new Apple iPhone 13

When ditching an old phone for the new Apple iPhone 13, the first thing you might ask: How to transfer all my data to the new iPhone 13 and safely wipe my old device?

We know how exciting a feeling it is to unbox a nifty-looking new iPhone and fiddle around with all the new specs and features. But well, before you start using it, there are a few things you need to do to ensure it’s done the right way. Moreover, if you’ve upgraded to the 13 via a trade-in, you may want to ensure all the data is aptly deleted when wiping your old iPhone and handing it over. While the transfer process is now easier than ever, it can be tricky for first-timers. Back in the day, data transfer was done with a wire and a computer (iTunes app). But now, going direct and wireless over Wi-Fi, it’s a breeze.

We’ve jotted down a simplified, quick-and-easy to ease the process. Right from creating a backup to the final sign-in, here’s how to transfer your data to your new iPhone 13 and properly wipe your old iPhone before trading it in.

First things first, create a backup. This could be done on your iCloud, Mac, or laptop. Most preferably via iCloud, all you have to do is head to settings and select ‘Back Up Now’. Sure, this isn’t really a step but simply a safety net for all your precious data in case something goes wrong. Next, move your SIM card into your new iPhone and unpair all devices linked with the old one.

Apple calls this phone-to-phone transfer QuickStart. It’s the new wireless method that requires the least amount of work. Also, plug both devices into the wall to ensure you don’t run out of juice mid-transfer.

Start by placing your new iPhone next to your old one and start it up. Once connected, your old iPhone switches to camera mode while the new device will display an animation.

The black circle needs to be merged and that prompts an invitation to sync.

After entering your Apple ID and password, you’ll be then asked to set up your FaceID. After which, you’ll reach a T&Cs screen. You can choose whether or not to set up FaceTime, iMessage, and Siri now or not.

Now, you’ll get an option to transfer data from your previous iPhone or iCloud. You know what to do. Finally, the transfer will commence. You finish off with a sign-in.

Now that you’ve learned how to transfer data to your new iPhone 13, here’s how to wipe your data from your old device.

Disable ‘Find My iPhone’ by going to Settings > Find My > Find My iPhone.

Unpair all linked devices (Apple Watch, Bluetooth, connected home devices.

Turn off all notifications, just in case.

Sign out of your Apple account. Go to settings > iCloud > Sign Out using your Apple password.

When asked to keep a copy of your data on this iPhone. There’s no need to if you already have an iCloud backup.

Remove your SIM card

Finally, go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Erase All Content and Settings.

