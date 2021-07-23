Huawei P50 Pro+ is rumoured to feature insane, record-breaking zoom

How close do you want to get to your subject? The Huawei P50 Pro+ smartphone is well placed to redefine zoom photography.

July 29, the Chinese manufacturer Huawei is set to unveil its brand new P50 Pro handset, which once again promises to push back the limits of smartphone photography.

While fellow Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is ramping up the number of pixels, potentially releasing a handset with a 192-megapixel camera in 2022, Huawei has been focusing on zoom quality in recent years, notably through its partnership with Leica.

The main module of Huawei’s new smartphone camera is likely to be the same as the one currently used in the P40 Pro. It’s expected to be joined by a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and an 18 mm ultra-wide-angle sensor. There’s even word of a revolutionary 20x optical zoom (or up to 200x digital zoom) for the high-end version of the smartphone, Huawei P50 Pro+.

Unlike the P20 Pro and P30 Pro, which were presented in Paris (the P40 Pro was unveiled online in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic), Huawei will this time present its new flagship smartphone in China. In fact, the Chinese market will no doubt be the prime target for this new smartphone, which looks set to land without Android or Google services.

Hero and feature images of P30 and P30 Pro by Huawei

The story is published via AFP Relaxnews