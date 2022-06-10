What we know about Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey launching The Bitcoin Academy in New York

Popular artist and entrepreneur Jay-Z (Shawn Carter) has partnered with former Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey to launch The Bitcoin Academy at Marcy Houses, New York. This initiative is to offer free cryptocurrency classes to the residents of the public housing complex, as confirmed by Shawn Carter Foundation, on 9 June.

Jay-Z shared on Twitter, “Bitcoin Academy, starting in Marcy, a place that taught me so much, is hopefully the first of many,” adding that through this venture they aim to “provide people tools to build independence for themselves and then the community around them.”

The academy will focus on this Brooklyn locality first, where the rapper grew up, and hopes to expand to other areas, eventually.

Here’s all we know about The Bitcoin Academy

What do the classes include?

Through the academy, the community will be given free financial literacy, with special emphasis on Bitcoin, as one of the ways to financial freedom.

The classes will be conducted in-person and online by Lamar Wilson, founder of content site Black Bitcoin Billionaire, along with Najah J Roberts, founder and CEO of Crypto Blockchain Plug, that holds events and informative talks on crypto.

Through the website, Marcy’s residents will receive access to the classes that are scheduled from 22 June – 7 September 2022. They will be conducted twice a week.

Interestingly, all participants will also get smartphones, MiFi connections and a one-year limited data plan.

There is also a Crypto Kids Camp programme that will take place on two Saturdays. It is specially curated for children and teenagers, aged 5-17 years.

Other investments by Jay-Z

The rapper has invested in many Black-owned ventures, to promote generational wealth in his community. Apart from working with Dorsey on TIDAL, the entrepreneurs have also deployed a 500 BTC investment in 2021, to further encourage cryptocurrency in India and Africa.

In May 2022, Jay-Z also invested in Altro, a free app that enables its users to build credit by tracking their current spending habits.

More so, The Bitcoin Academy is privately funded by Dorsey, the Shawn Carter Foundation, Block (Dorsey’s crypto services company) and Jay-Z.

(Main image credit: Getty images; Featured Image Credit: Jay-Z/Instagram and Facebook)