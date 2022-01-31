Justin Bieber is the latest celebrity to purchase a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT

The latest celebrity to own a Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token (NFT), one of the most famous digital artwork projects, is none other than the world-famous singer Justin Bieber. The Peaches hitmaker bought a Bored Ape NFT worth 500 ETH or US$ 1.3 million (RM 5,440,890.00) on 29 January 2022.

Justin Bieber’s new NFT

The Grammy-award winning singer bought the Bored Ape #3001 and joined the likes of Serena Williams, Eminem, DJ Khaled, YouTuber Logan Paul and late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon who also own BAYC NFTs.

The Baby singer’s NFT features a blue background and a teary-eyed Ape sporting stubble while making a pout that looks like a crying face. Another thing to note here is that the Ape is only wearing a basic dark grey-black T-shirt.

Was the NFT worth the price?

According to various reports, digital artwork is not so rare, implying that Justin Bieber paid way more than the regular market price for an NFT that ranks over 5 percent in rarity. Bitcoin.com also mentioned that the floor price of the NFT that the singer acquired was 104 ETH, however, Justin ended up paying 500 ETH.

This is not the singer’s first venture into the digital marketplace. Bieber has quite a few NFTs and he also owns a few fractions of Dodge NFT.

What is Bieber up to?

Justin Bieber released his last album, Justice, in March 2021 and the album bagged the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart making it the singer’s eighth album to achieve the same spot. At the age of 27, he became the youngest solo musician to get his eight albums on the top spot, breaking a record that was previously held by the legendary Elvis Presley.

