Keep the air you breathe fresh with LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier

LG’s latest personal air solution boasts a smarter performance, lighter weight and brand new stylish design.

LG first launched their state-of-the-art wearable device globally in August last year, giving new meaning to clean, personal air. The device was first introduced to resolve the dilemma of homemade masks being made with inconsistent quality, and disposable masks being in short supply. This year, the LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier gets a brand new upgrade: with an enhanced all-around performance, a convenient voice amplification feature and a more comfortable, lightweight design.

“Face masks have become a necessity for everyone’s health and hygiene,” says Kim Kyutae, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia. “With the new LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier, we aim to do our part in ensuring that we continue to provide our customers with innovative products that help with air purification.”

Kyutae notes that the latest iteration of the Wearable Air Purifier not only offers added protection, comfort and convenience to the wearers, they can also rest assured that the air they breathe in has been thoroughly purified.

Made to feel comfortable

Looking to reduce the use of disposable masks means ensuring that the alternative is not only convenient but also comfortable to wear. The latest LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier doesn’t just come in a new design that’s subtle yet stylish — it’s also seamless and ergonomic, minimising air leakage around the nose and chin so that it seals gently yet firmly to the face.

The device is also complemented with an elastic and adjustable ear strap as well as extender for a better fit. It’s also lighter than the previous model, which makes it comfortable to have on for longer periods of time and for everyday use.

Made to be more advanced and highly efficient

The upgraded LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier employs high-performance filters and sensor-controlled fans, ensuring that the air the wearer breathes is as clean and optimal at any time of the day. The filters embedded in the Wearable Air Purifier are HEPA H13 filters, are the same as those found in premium air purifiers for the home, and are proven to be able to remove harmful particles such as dust, virus, bacteria and allergen up to 99.95%.

Made to be personal

Not only is the LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier fitted with a respiratory sensor that senses your breathing, its Dual Fans — complete with an ultra-small and lightweight motor — automatically adjust to your breathing cycle so you can breathe pure, filtered air in almost any environment. This personalised system combats stuffiness and is especially helpful for those wearing glasses and a mask at the same time, as it keeps the lenses from fogging up when they breathe out.

The Wearable Air Purifier also comes with a brand new VoiceON™ feature — a built-in microphone and speaker that automatically recognises your voice when you speak into it and projects it out, so no one will have trouble hearing you with the mask. What’s more, it comes with a 1,000 mAh battery that offers up to 8 hours of operation on a single charge, so you won’t need to worry about it running out of power.

Made to be kept hygienic

When the day is done and you’re free to shed the mask off, you can keep your LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier in its very own UVnano case. Using advanced UVnano technology, the case gets the sanitising job done — eliminating up to 99.99% of bacteria in just half an hour. Like the Wearable Air Purifier, this rechargeable case is also equipped with Dual Fans to help dry the filter, and is built with a high-capacity battery that lasts up to eight hours.

The improved LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier is available for purchase across LG authorised dealers as well as LG Official Store on Lazada and Shopee. You can also purchase the UVnano case on Lazada and Shopee.

For more information, visit the official website or follow LG’s official Facebook page.