If you are yet to read our experiential review of the DJI Pocket 2 and the DJI OM 4 smartphone stabilizer, you might want to do so now.

In conjunction with DJI launching the latest Pocket 2 colour variant – Pocket 2 Sunset White – Lifestyle Asia KL is partnering with the leading lifestyle technology brand to give away 1 unit of the DJI Pocket 2, worth RM1,549; and 2 units of the DJI OM 4 smartphone stabilizer, each worth RM599; in total.

According to DJI, the Pocket 2 Sunset White fits perfectly in your summer shorts, beach bag or purse, and can capture up to 140 minutes of your summer adventures, despite weighing only 117g. Thanks to the camera’s intelligent pre-programmed modes such as Pro Mode, ActiveTrack 3.0, Slow Motion, Timelapse, Panorama and live streaming, creating professional-level content has never been more effortless.

On the other hand, the DJI OM 4 transforms handheld stabilizer technology with a new and unique high-grade magnetic attachment design that makes it simpler than ever to attach and balance your phone to DJI OM 4.

Excited yet? Now put your thinking cap on.

To stand a chance to win the DJI Pocket 2, follow the Facebook account of Lifestyle Asia KL, look for the contest, leave us a message in the comment section, complete the caption – I want the DJI Pocket 2 because… – and tag 3 friends.

While to stand a chance to win 1 of 2 units of the DJI OM 4 smartphone stabilizer, follow the Instagram account of Lifestyle Asia KL, look for the contest, leave us a message in the comment section, complete the caption – I want the DJI OM 4 smartphone stabilizer because… – and tag 3 friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifestyle Asia KL (@lifestyleasiakl)

The contest will run from 4pm, 8 July 2021, to 11.59pm, 15 July 2021. Winners will be announced 16 July 2021 on respective platforms.

To participate, ensure your profile is set to public for the duration of the contest. You are only allowed one entry per contest. No tagging of dummy/fake accounts is permitted. A total of three winners will be chosen from both contests – one on Facebook and two on Instagram. Participants must presently reside in Malaysia. All decisions are final. Lifestyle Asia KL reserves the rights to change any terms and conditions without prior notice.