Meet the Omni-glide+, Dyson’s latest invention inspired by the broom

Dyson Omni-glide+ features the brand’s first Omni-directional Fluffy cleaner head.

Dyson has finally announced the new Omni-glide+, an all-new compact cord free vacuum cleaner that is engineered for city living and delivers a brand new way to clean hard floors. It is engineered with an in-line format, with the separation system, the motor, filter, and handle all aligned in one straight line — enabling the machine to lie flat on the floor and clean in tight spaces.

And we know most of you can relate to these scenarios at home. Finding it hard to reach under the sofa or bed to capture hidden dust? Or feeling annoyed that you’re not able to suck up that one tiny debris at the corner of the room? Do you have to go over and over (and over) again just to clean up strands of hair or pet hair everyday?

If your post-pandemic lifestyle at home has involved lots of cleaning on a daily basis, continue reading.

The Dyson Omni-glide+ also features the first Omni-directional Fluffy cleaner head that floats on four 360-degree stabilising castors — allowing seamless movement even in the most challenging spaces. Whether rolling forward, backward or sideways, the machine is designed to ensure minimal resistance.

Left to right

Up and down

Around tight corners

Or in any direction The Dyson Omni-glide+ features the first Omni-directional Fluffy cleaner head that moves like a dream.

The struggle is over

I grew up using the broom — hard broom, soft broom and even the coconut broomstick. One thing I appreciate about a conventional broom is its flexibility to move around hard floors. But the downside is that it only sweeps what’s visible.

Suffice to say, the Dyson Omni-glide+ is like marrying this ‘primitive way’ of sweeping together with technology and engineering capabilities. With the broom, you’re able to basically sweep on any surface, in any conditions. And with the Omni-glide, you are able to achieve the same results and more.

The Omni-glide+ maintains Dyson five-stage filtration proprietary technology in its company format, ensuring the machine sucks up fine dust and 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns8 — and at the same time expelling cleaner air. Of course good air quality within the home is essential, right now more than ever.

It is also perfect for those living in small city apartments. And especially so if you have a pet. I’ve recently adopted a cat and vacuuming has fundamentally become a daily chore. It halves the effort of having to go over and over trying to suck up all the fine fur and dust as it is so easy to navigate around hard surfaces as well as hard-to-reach corners — under the sofa, around the table and TV console, and under the bed.

The Omni-glide+ handles like how you’d use a broom.

Reach tight corners with ease.

Use the mini motorised tool to tackle hair and dust.

Use the worktop tool to clean food debris.

As I tested the Omni-glide for first time, it was 20 minutes of perfect tunes. It comes with a removable, fade-free, energy-dense battery that allows 20 minutes run time, and is easily swapped with the click-in structure. Another key feature to highlight is the power button instead of the classic trigger like its predecessors. With the On/Off feature, I am able easily swap hands while navigating through tight spaces. It is also lightweight, and works just like a broom but better.

Whether you’re thinking of getting this for your own use or as a handy gift to your parents, I personally think that everyone will appreciate the new Dyson Omni-glide+ — even if they aren’t particularly fond of doing daily chores.

The Omni-glide comes with three tools — for cleaning up high, down low and anywhere in between. These tools include a mini motorised tool to tackle hair and ground-in dirt, a worktop tool and a combination tool. It comes with an additional light pipe crevice tool with LED lights to show you where you’re cleaning, even in lowlight spaces.

The ejection mechanism comes with a rotary catch, driving out dust in one smooth action.

If you’re an existing Dyson user, you’d be familiar with the process of cleaning the different components of the cordless vacuum. The bin, filter, brush bar and other tools can be easily washed to remove dust build-up. It also has an ejection mechanism with a rotary catch, driving out dust in one smooth action alongside the silicone collar to wipe down the mesh shroud. Although its capacity may be inferior to the Dyson V8, V10 and V11 Fluffy vacuums, it is enough if you’re using it for regular everyday cleaning.

The Dyson Omni-glide+ cord-free vacuum cleaner, priced at RM2,199, drops today.

All images courtesy of Dyson