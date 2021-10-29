Panerai and Razer join forces to help save the ocean with #GoGreenWithRazer campaign

The leading tech brand and luxury watch manufacturer unite to urge the public to ‘make time for our ocean’ in their ocean initiative campaign.

Razer, the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers and Panerai, the Italian luxury watch manufacturer are coming together in an effort to help save the ocean. The two brands announced their collaboration towards sustainability at RazerCon 2021, a virtual celebration of all things For Gamers, By Gamers.

“We have great ambitions around sustainability, but we also know that while there’s plenty we can do, we can’t do it all alone,” admits Min-Liang Tan, Co-founder and CEO of Razer. “That’s why collaboration is key for us at Razer, and we are thrilled to partner with Panerai on very important initiatives that will not only benefit consumers, but also the planet.”

The campaign’s key message, ‘Make Time for Our Ocean’, is aptly described not only in its long-term dedication to enhancing ocean literacy, but it was also announced that a limited-edition, co-branded timepiece made from sustainable material will be hitting the market in 2022.

Panerai’s CEO Jean-Marc Pontroue also made a special appearance during the keynote, and was joined by the brand’s sustainability ambassadors, Mike Horn, Jeremy Jauncey, and Li Yifeng, to inspire and empower viewers to protect the oceans. The topic of ocean literacy was further expanded upon in a dedicated workshop led by Francesca Santoro, Programme Specialist, IOC UNESCO Regional Bureau for Science and Culture where viewers learned about the importance of the oceans, the current environmental threats, and what they can do to protect them.

For more information about Panerai’s latest venture, visit Panerai’s Instagram page.