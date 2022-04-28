Review: Enjoy the big screen anywhere with Samsung The Freestyle

We test out the new Samsung The Freestyle and it is more than just a compact projector. Here’s what we think.

The recent years have seen a rise in innovation and creativity for Korean manufacturer Samsung. From the epic Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 that still continue to spark conversations, Samsung now enters the pico projector market with The Freestyle.

What is The Freestyle? To describe it simply, Samsung The Freestyle is a small, hand-held projector with an LED light source and is easy to setup. What’s unique about The Freestyle is the Smart TV aspects that it carries within its compact structure. On top of its smart platform, it also comes with a built-in sound system and a Smart Calibration to counter off-white surfaces for on-point display of colours and definition.

It’s sleek and minimalistic in a cylindrical tube-shaped chassis. The all-white structure comes with perforated surfaces on both ends and a cover for its lens.

To set it up, you simply need your smart phone, a stable internet connection, and a flat surface. Once connected, the possibilities are endless but the question remains: how good is The Freestyle?

Practically Portable

At 7-inches tall and 4-inches wide, the latest Samsung The Freestyle is super portable. It weighs 0.83kg, and is small enough to fit into any backpack, totes or even a bumbag.

Despite its lightweight quality which makes perfect sense for those who are always on the go, it is also solidly constructed. It is robust and sturdy to be moved from one location to another, between rooms and places.

While The Freestyle requires a power source at all times (it has no internal battery), you can use it with a portable battery pack if you’d like to use it outdoors. Otherwise, the projector is truly a remarkable companion to have with you on your glamping experience, or even for important presentations and pitches — literally, anywhere.

It comes with a 180-degree cradle stand that enables a multi-angle projection — you can even shoot it up on your ceiling to watch your favourite shows while lying down because why not?

Automatic Projection

One of the most fascinating feature is the automatic keystoning, levelling and focusing that comes with The Freestyle. All you need to do is point the projector at a desired surface (it has to be flat), and The Freestyle does the rest. However, while technology is usually 99% functional, there’s also an option to manually adjust the keystoning and focus in case of any potential caveats.

Depending on what you’re watching, you can change the picture mode and screen ratio according to your liking. It also supports HDR content significantly better than most projectors out there. The tone mapping on The Freestyle allows you to benefit from HDR content. While it doesn’t support a native 4K resolution completely, it projects excellent display with minimal to zero noise on the projection.

You can also connect a gaming console to The Freestyle using the Micro-HDMI input. Ardent gamers may find this a little bit too laggy for their lacking, but it is absolutely entertaining for a multi-player gaming experience on an XL scale.

On The Go Smart TV Experience

Imagine having with you a Smart TV everywhere you go. The Freestyle offers you just that and more when you enjoy all Samsung Smart TV features on a projector. When you enjoy the world’s first Real Smart TV experience on a personal projector, it is more than just a regular projection of graphics but all the features you and your loved ones would love including Samsung TV access as well as all major streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon and more.

What we absolutely love is the versatile connectivity and hassle-free wireless connection that would enable seamless connections between both Android and iOS devices to the Samsung The Freestyle. While its basic set of connections should suffice when it comes to watching most content, there’s also a Micro-HDMI input for connecting external devices.

The projector also supports the SmartThings app for both Android and iOS, providing the same control options as the included remote, as well as voice interaction via Bixby through a built-in microphone. You can easily mirror your favourite drama series or watch the livestream of Coachella beyond the comfort of home — as long as you have a clear surface to project it on.

Is Samsung The Freestyle Worth It?

After using the Freestyle for more than a month, we can sum up our experience in three words — portable, robust and fun.

Of course, being able to travel with a portable projector with Smart TV features is great. We were able to watch livestreams of badminton matches on the ‘big screen’ and our favourite Korean dramas instead of having to watch them on the phone, which in comparison is relatively smaller in screen size.

The Smart Calibration feature also enables colours to look accurate and crisp even on off-white surfaces — giving you detailed and vibrant images with excellent motion handling. And the sound quality is impressive for a compact projector.

Is it worth the RM4,999 price tag? For everything you’re getting with a whole lot of supersized fun, it is a resonating yes especially for adventurers and urbanites who are always on the go.

(Hero & Featured image: Leslie Png)