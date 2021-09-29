Review: Virtual meetings with Honor MagicBook14 and Earbuds 2 Lite

What better way to dig into Honor’s latest MagicBook14 and Earbuds 2 Lite by pitting it against the strenuous Monday hour-long virtual meeting with my regional director?

A beautiful machine

First impression, first. Although I agreed to take delivery of the review unit, I didn’t pay attention to the price of the MagicBook14. I only learned about that later.

Encased in a sleek metal chassis, there is a reassuring heft to the Honor MagicBook14, one that is comparable to many top-of-the-line contemporaries. Beautifully crafted, I might add. The thickest part measures only 15.9mm and it weighs 1.38kg. With a 14-inch full HD display, this isn’t a small laptop, but it’s svelte and it feels robust, well built.

As with any unit, review or otherwise, firing up the device for the first time entails setting up Windows right. Not that I have a choice to disagree with a literature of legal consents. The power button to rouse the laptop from its deep slumber is thoughtfully placed, away from accidental contact but still on the typing surface. It doubles as a fingerprint scanner – an indispensable security feature.

Capable speakers

Setting up is a breeze. I am impelled by Cortana. And boy, she’s verbal. Or shall I say the downward firing speaker on this unit is loud and Cortina is barking at me. That’s a compliment because sitting next to it is my laptop, which is streaming Spotify aloud via the external audio system.

The first caveat? No matter

There is no touchscreen here, which by today’s standards, is rather surprising. To compensate for the shortcoming, however, the touchpad is generously proportioned. The surface area is 1.5 times that of my own 15.6-inch gaming laptop. It glides. And so, while it doesn’t have a touchscreen – which would have made things intuitive – it doesn’t feel inadequate.

The screen is bright, vivid and sharp, albeit I find it veering on the warmer end of the spectrum. Easier on the eyes as they say and it is intended as such. The screen covers 100% sRGB gamut and emits little blue light. There is a thin bezel surrounding the display. The MagicBook14 really does look good.

Earbuds 2 Lite

Now that the MagicBook14 is up and running, I am nearly ready for the Microsoft Team meeting. For the review, Honor apart from the laptop also provides the Earbuds 2 Lite. Pairing them with the laptop takes only a couple of seconds. Ergonomically designed, they are comfortable and fit like an earmuff. The active noise cancellation feature neutralises ambience noise, including much of the clink generated by the clicking action of the mouse.

The MagicBook14 is loaded with a Nahimic audio driver, thus allowing you to tailor the sonic experience of the earbuds to your preference.

A ritualistic Monday

There are ethics expected of virtual meetings. You have to make yourself presentable, groomed and most importantly properly dressed, in the haphazard event that the webcam is turned on much to the chagrin of your audience. But there is no such worry here. The MagicBook14 houses a recessed webcam. One clever feature is one less blunder. But the odd positioning also means it requires some adjustment.

On the receiving end, participants have no qualms. They hear me perfectly. Screen sharing of videos and presentation slides works fine. You shouldn’t encounter delays, after all the laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU and Wi-Fi 6. It is quiet and doesn’t run hot.

Bloatware free

One of the pet peeves I have with laptops is the bloatware. Manufacturers might think they are being presciently helpful, but I rather a pristine laptop than one I struggle to make room for software that I actually want. The MagicBook14 is as stock as it gets.

Being a maker of smartphones, Honor has loaded the MagicBook14 with PC Manager, whose raison d’etre is to ensure the seamless pairing between the smartphone and the laptop. Since I am not Honor-enabled, I attempt to pair my own smartphone made by a rival Chinese manufacturer and it works just as well.

A compromise done right

It is imperative to emphasise the price of the Honor MagicBook14. At less than RM3,000, it is affordable but by no means perfect or the most well-equipped laptop. But I believe it represents a sweet spot for many users who just want an office workhorse.

Sure, there is no touchscreen and the keyboard isn’t backlit. I presume you don’t work in the dark and you have a PC peripheral like a mouse that helps you navigate the choppy waters of the Internet with ease. Granted, because of what the laptop is devoid of, I wouldn’t nominate it for it to be a work-from-café productivity-type apparatus. A 14-inch display could be too large to tote around.

In any case, the MagicBook14 has an impressive battery life (up to 11 hours) and so does the Earbuds 2 Lite (up to 32 hours) for that matter.

Plenty of inexpensively priced laptops are still saddled with the slow-spinning hard disk. The MagicBook14 is equipped with DDR4 memory chips, SSD storage, USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, HDMI ports and a 3.5mm headphone-and-mic jack. Not to mention, the USB-C port supports reverse charging from the mobile phone.

The compromise is made with careful consideration and the end result is superb for the niche it fills. For a budget equivalent to a modern, state-of-the-art mobile phone, you can get the MagicBook14 and an additional mid-range smartphone. That’s economics and sensibility.

The Honor MagicBook 14 variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD is priced at RM2,699, while another equipped with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD is priced at RM2,999. The Honor Earbuds 2 Lite is priced at RM299.

For more information, click here

________________________________________________________________________________________________

All images by Honor