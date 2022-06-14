Review: Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro redefines smartwatch aesthetics

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro — Huawei’s new flagship smartwatch — aims to bring a whole new definition to smartwatch aesthetics. Here’s a quick review.

Huawei — known for producing cutting edge hardware products that aim to simplify the daily lives of consumers — recently launched the much-anticipated flagship Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro. While the Gadgety World of Gadgets is no stranger to smartwatches anymore, the Chinese tech company aims to redefine smartwatch aesthetics as well as redefine the professional workout with their latest release.

I had the opportunity to give the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro a proper go for a couple of weeks and I sure was excited. You see, I’ve never been a smartwatch type of person. I’m still looking for one that would help make the switch — the life-changing leap. Hence, one can only picture how I felt when I first received the smartwatch.

First impressions

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro that I got was the white Ceramic edition — which is also available in the bigger Titanium edition. On first glance (#OneLookIsAllItTakes), the gadget did take me by a watchful surprise. The white Ceramic and gold accents on the shell-shaped bezel caught my eye and were instant scene-stealers. I also quite enjoy the polished sheen on the links; hinting at a more luxurious appearance.

My first impression is that the sleek smartwatch — at about 43 millimetres — is just the right size for me. The GT 3 Pro actually fits nicely on my wrist. At the back, there’s a sapphire glass that actually helps make the smartwatch more comfortable to wear.

The Huawei GT 3 Pro is rather lightweight and that ticks all the right boxes for me. After all, the smartwatch is meant to be part of a wearer’s life without causing too much interference. Understand that, I do! It also helps that the watch is skin-friendly. In the box, you’ll find a wireless charging cradle and a charging cable.

Setting up

A wise person once said honesty is the best policy. So, here’s a shameful confession. It took me some time to properly set up the smartwatch. Fortunately (or not, depending on how you see it), I was waiting to get my passport renewed and had ample (major emphasis on ‘ample’) time to figure things out. When it’s time to pair a good meal with a glass of wine, sign me up. However, you can certainly label me a smartwatch beginner.

Of course, I succeeded with the pairing in the end (#Duh). Setting it up and pairing require Huawei’s Health App — which can easily be found in both Android and iOS. Register for an account if you don’t have one yet. As soon as you turn on the GT 3 Pro, the words ‘Huawei’ and ‘HarmonyOS’ will appear on the screen. Think of it like an enthusiastic welcome to what you’re about to experience.

The experience

The first thing I did when everything’s good to go is mess with the dial faces. There’s the “Day and Night” theme that’s influenced by phases of sunrise and the moon. You can even choose a custom face design from your gallery. I think that’s pretty cool. The 1.32-inch AMOLED high-definition display certainly plays a key role here.

The interface is also rather responsive. This is obviously crucial when it comes to user experience. Playing around with the smartwatch, I noticed that there is a tonne of sports modes. According to Huawei, there’s more than 100 to choose from. The modes include skiing, indoor swimming, cycling, and mountain climbing. On the GT 3 Pro, I can also track workout data, such as pace, heart rate, and distance. Mind you, working out isn’t a regular occurrence for me but if you’re like me, try using the smartwatch as a form of encouragement. Good thing for me, I do enjoy swimming and although I don’t usually go that deep, the GT 3 Pro has a free diving depth of 30 metres. That’s perfect for anyone looking for a smart companion on their next diving adventure in many of the amazing diving hotspots in Malaysia.

As for battery life, Huawei claims that the GT 3 Pro can last a full seven days on normal usage and four days on heavy usage. I think this really depends on what and how you use the smartwatch. Personally, I find that a full charge on the GT Pro 3 can support my type of usage for about a week. If you’re in a rush and really need to charge your smartwatch quickly, a 10-minute charge could get you around 20% to 25% of battery. That’s rather impressive.

Would having the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro get me on my dad’s good books when it comes to golf? Probably. Although I didn’t get to put it to the test, the smartwatch is equipped with professional swing data, including a Driving Range mode. This is something I’d be looking forward to try out eventually. Another round of golf, dad?

The verdict

All in all, the Huawei Watch GT 33 Pro is simple and really easy to use. I think the functions are rather straightforward. The Huawei Health app might be overwhelming at first, with lots of data to understand but that’s not the toughest obstacle to clear. The GT 3 Pro Ceramic edition actually feels and looks good — always standing out from my (mainly) dark-coloured ensembles.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro has an adequate battery life with functions that would benefit both light and heavy users. The smartwatch does have limitations like only being able to track data on Huawei Health, but in my opinion, is still a very reliable gadget to possess if a smartwatch is what you need. With that being said, let’s revisit that very important question: would the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro be the chosen one to help me finally make the smartwatch leap? The answer: a strong maybe.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Ceramic edition is available in Ceramic Strap and Leather Strap, at RM2,399 and RM1,599 respectively. The Titanium edition is available from RM1,399. For more information, visit Huawei Malaysia’s website.

(All images by Huawei)