Review: Is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra its most powerful S Series phone yet?

The latest addition to the Samsung S Series, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, has finally arrived — and here’s an official first look at the smartphone.

Combining the best of both worlds, Samsung takes the unrivalled power of its Note series and the pro-grade camera and performance of its S Series to create its latest smartphone — Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, meant to set a new standard for premium smartphones. I recently got my hands on the new device in Phantom Black, so read on below for the first thoughts of the S22 Ultra upon unboxing.

First impressions?

The slim and noticeably compact packaging is a plus point to start with, and I was thrilled at how uncomplicated it would be to unbox the device — until I noticed why. As many smartphone devices have come without a full charger in an effort of cutting down costs, Samsung has followed suit, since its last release in the S Series, the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The box comes with only a single charging cable; USB-C on both ends.

At first I was worried, as this meant I would need to head out and buy a charger, and I wasn’t sure whether the phone would last me until then. But to my surprise, the battery held out for very long — at least until noon the next day, despite the fact that I used the phone for most of the night. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra boasts a battery life that lasts over a day, and I can pleasantly attest to that.

Flat on the palm, the phone feels fairly lightweight. While the S21 Ultra had a more rounded-edge look, its successor has a flat top and bottom with curved sides, much like the smartphones in Samsung’s Note series. The phone also comes with a built-in slot for an S-Pen stylus on the bottom left, the first in the S Series to do so — and this is also where the phone takes after the Note Series.

The phone is sleek and thin, with a sense of sturdiness to it. Its metal frame creates a neat mirrored effect, so the S22 Ultra doesn’t just look luxurious but feels so, too, with its glass finishing adding an elegant touch to the design. Unlike the S21 Ultra, the camera hump on the back of the phone is gone, and instead it has slightly protruding individual camera rings — which means the phone stays reasonably even on flat surfaces and doesn’t wobble. Still, I would recommend putting it in a casing to protect the camera rings from any possible external damage.

Setting it up

Setting up the S22 Ultra was easy. An existing Google account is all it takes to get started, or you can create a new Samsung account to get the full Samsung access. Everything you need from Google is already installed into the app, so you just need to sign in. Microsoft essentials and Samsung-exclusive apps such as Samsung Wallet, Samsung Health, Bixby voice assistant and more are also available, as well as entertainment apps like Spotify, YouTube and Netflix.

I must admit that I enjoyed using the S-Pen far more than I expected to. Perhaps this is because I felt that despite it being no different in size with its predecessor, the phone still feels pretty large. So, it became natural to click open the S-Pen stylus slot and use it to navigate the phone. Plus, when making lists or quick notes, I tend to prefer writing compared to typing, so the built-in S-Pen definitely adds to that experience.

The experience

At first glance, I was a little overwhelmed by the phone’s many cameras. Similar to the S21 Ultra, the phone comes with a four-camera module on the rear, headlined by a 108-megapixel main shooter. There are also two telephoto lenses and an ultrawide camera. I had a lot of fun exploring the many aspects of the cameras, especially with its ultra-powerful main camera.

The smartphone’s main camera boasts a 2.4um pixel sensor, Samsung’s largest pixel sensor ever, which enables its lenses to capture more light and data, and optimises the detail of the video clips. Plus, the S22 Ultra’s advanced Super Clear Glass lens works great at nighttime, allowing for smoother and clearer videos without flares.

Zooming in was a blast. With its AI Super Resolution technology, the S22 Ultra has zooming capabilities that goes up to 100x while still producing a sharp image — it shocked me at first to find the fine dust bunnies in the corner of my room when I tried it out. Packed with other new AI supported features like Portrait mode, the S22 Ultra is also built to make every photo look professional, so as someone who’s not quite adept in photography, it really helps to know that I’m able to snap a beautiful shot every time.

Ultra-powerful in its own right

Despite housing some of the most powerful features in the Samsung S Series, I was pleased to find that the S22 Ultra doesn’t lag easily. Thanks to its latest 4nm processor, which also powers Samsung’s most advanced AI and ML processing, the system isn’t the only thing that doesn’t lag; its Wi-Fi 6E feature also means I get to be as productive with uninterrupted performance.

I’m ashamed to admit that my daily screen time exceeds that of average — it can go up to 10 or 11 hours — so this means I can keep using the S22 Ultra all day without having to sacrifice speed or connection. As I’ve mentioned above, all that power runs on the S22 Ultra’s ultra-powerful battery, which lasts for more than a full day on a single full charge. The S22 Ultra also supports 45W super-fast charging, so even after just a 10-minute charge, I can still record more than 50 minutes of video.

Verdict

It’s no doubt that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra lives up to its name — ultra-powerful as the latest addition to the S Series. It looks and feels great, and in terms of its features and performance, the phone definitely has the potential to beat most Android phones out there. Although it differs from its predecessors and seems to mimic the Note series in its look and built-in S-Pen, it may be that this is Samsung’s way of satisfying their Note Series users, who have yet to get a follow-up since 2020.

While the S22 Ultra is retailing from RM5,099, it is a long-term investment if you’re looking for something that’s reliable and powerful while you stay productive. Its unrivalled performance and comprehensive features overall meet my expectations of the device that claims to be Samsung’s most premium and powerful smartphone yet. If this is the standard that the brand has set for its premium phones, then I’m excited to see where they go from here on out.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra and the rest of the S22 Series is available for pre-order here, as well as at Samsung Experience Stores, Samsung Authorised Partners and Samsung Malaysia Online Store. To find out more about the pre-order offers, visit its official website.