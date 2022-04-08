Review: The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus strikes the perfect balance between productivity and entertainment

With the release of its brand new smart tablets, Lenovo navigates the balance between productivity on-the-go, and non-stop entertainment for when you unwind.

Known for its affordable laptops that never compromise on design or function, Lenovo’s line of smart tablets often get overlooked. With the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro and Lenovo Tab P11 Plus, Lenovo formally introduces its latest line of first-class smart tablets in Malaysia. I recently got to take the new Lenovo Tab P11 Plus for a spin for two weeks, and here are my thoughts on the device.

First impressions?

Right off the bat, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus design is sleek and minimal, not unlike the standard tablet design. But what makes the Tab P11 Plus stand out is the fact that it’s housed in a slim aluminium-alloy casing and finished with a contemporary dual-tone of aluminium and rubber material. This makes it sturdy enough to be protected from most dust particles and sprinkles of water.

For its build, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus feels great to hold and carry around. I’m not often inclined to get a tablet for myself mostly because of its size and load, but I found that the Tab P11 Plus has a surprisingly well-balanced weight distribution. At 490g, the tablet is relatively lighter than most tablets out there, and would definitely be easy to carry around when you’re always on the go. The unibody design of the tablet gives it an all-around luxe feel and it comes in three finishes: Platinum Grey, Modernist Teal and Slate Grey.

Setting it up

The first thing that I noticed is how sharp and accurate the colours are on the Tab P11 Plus. I was pleasantly surprised when I first turned it on, and I found that the colours never shifted nor the quality diminished, during the entire time of usage. Positioning itself as a smart tablet that wants to tap into maximum productivity and high-quality entertainment, it is expected then that the quality of the display would be its highlight.

With a large 2K display and a MediaTek Helio G90T processor that’s made to run just about any app that you throw at it, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus has brought a pretty sweet set-up to the table, all while being affordable as well. Setting up the Tab P11 Plus was also super easy. All you really need is a WiFi network and an existing Google account to be able to access most of the apps pre-installed on the tablet, and you’re good to go.

The experience

Through some twist of fate, I received the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus just a few days before I had to undergo home quarantine. As I had to finish up just a bit of work left before the weekend, I decided to put the Tab P11 Plus to good use and test it out. Just as the device promised, keeping productive was a breeze. Thanks to its built-in Productivity Mode, the interface of the tablet can be transformed into a desktop-like experience, which means that the apps can be opened in miniature windows instead of full screen — a multitasker’s dream. As someone who’s used to having multiple windows open at once on my much larger laptop, having this same handy feature on a tablet-sized screen was a big plus.

Once the weekend rolled around, boredom struck the hardest. Since I was still under the home surveillance order, I was in dire need of some entertainment. I decided to get around to browsing through my Netflix list, and ended up bingeing Demon Slayer for most of the weekend. To my utter surprise, I hadn’t realised I’d gone through the entire first season of twenty-six episodes before the low-battery warning finally showed up! That alone is enough to convince me of its powerful performance. After a single full charge, I was able to binge my way through the second season and half of the third season of the show as well, without having to worry about the low-battery warning.

The speakers are located on either side of the Tab P11 Plus, which means the sound might get easily muffled or suppressed when you hold the device with both hands. But it wasn’t as much of a problem as I’d first assumed it would be, since I spent most of the time bingeing Netflix shows, watching YouTube videos, or listening to music while the Tab P11 Plus is set on my side table. The audio playback is great and immersive thanks to Dolby Atmos support, with an emphasis on the mids and highs.

The verdict?

I’ve never been one to find necessity in a smart tablet, but with its convenient size, long-lasting battery and powerful performance, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus has definitely made me rethink it. Having a portable productivity station when I’m away from my laptop is very handy for getting last-minute work done. Plus, with its superior streaming experience that I’ve gotten to enjoy first-hand without having to hang by the outlet, the only thing I might have to worry about is staying up too late bingeing my favourite shows!

Retailing at RM1,399 for the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus and RM2,499 for the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, the device is far more affordable than most, and I’d say it is worth the investment. While it may not be the perfect laptop replacement, it gets the job done exceedingly well — and is the ideal smart tablet for multitaskers.

To learn more about the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus and Tap P11 Pro, head over to its official website.