Everything you need to know about the 2022 Samsung Galaxy line-up

Girls’ Generation’s comeback since 2017 with ‘Forever 1’ isn’t the only exciting news coming from South Korea. On 10 August 2022, Samsung officially announced its next generation of state-of-the-art Galaxy products, from enhanced foldable gadgets to all-encompassing smartwatches. Pushing the boundaries of what one can do with smartphones, earbuds, and wearable tech, the South Korean electronic giant has also enforced its commitment to a more sustainable future with its latest launches through reduction of e-waste, the usage of more eco-conscious packaging, and the incorporation of recycled materials in new products.

Galaxy Z Flip4

Described as the ultimate tool for self-expression, the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is an enhancement of fan-favourite features with refined key design characteristics. The Z Flip4 is all pizzazz with glossy metal frames, contrasting hazel black glass, straightened edges, and slimmer hinge. Users can now utilise custom designs, icons, and fonts to customise the device both in and out — from the Cover to the Main Screen.

In addition, the Z Flip4 now supports Super Fast Charging; taking about 30 minutes for a 50 percent charge. With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, the Z Flip4 now has a 65 percent brighter sensor on the camera. Another feature to note is FlexCam — allowing users to take full group selfies or capture hands-free videos from a variety of angles. To activate FlexCam, all you’ve got to do is partially fold the Z Flip4. Need to film a TikTok but don’t have a tripod? You can just leave the Z Flip4 on the ground and adjust the angle to your preference.

The Galaxy X Flip4 is available in the signature Bora Purple, Blue, Pink Gold, Graphite, and Bespoke Edition.

Price: From RM4,099

Galaxy Z Fold4

This year, Samsung has introduced its most powerful smartphone in its portfolio — the Galaxy Z Fold4. The company has equipped the device with a special version of Android. Created by Google, Android 12L (made for large-screen experiences) has officially made its public debut as part of the Galaxy Z Fold4.

The Z Fold4 is designed for multitasking; with new intuitive swipe gestures, the ability to move between pop-up windows to full-screen apps, and a layout that’s pretty similar to the PC with the help of Taskbar. Camera enthusiasts will be excited to know that the smartphone comes equipped with an upgraded 50 Megapixel wide lens and 30X Space Zoom lens. The Z Fold4 now has enhanced processing power, a sensor that’s 23 percent brighter than the predecessor, and larger pixel size. Moreover, users have the options of capturing images from a multitude of modes — such as Rear Cam Selfie, Capture View Mode, and Dual Preview.

In addition to the 7.6-inch Main Screen, the new Galaxy Z Fold4 is fitted with Armour Aluminium frames and hinge as well as Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the Cover Screen and rear glass. Described as Samsung’s toughest foldable yet, the Galaxy Z Fold4 also benefits from Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and 5G.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 is available in Graygreen, Beige, Phantom Black, and Burgundy.

Price: From RM6,799

Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Smaller and more compact than its predecessor, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro is the brand’s new top-of-the-line earbuds. Created to provide the most immersive wireless audio experience, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro comes adorned with a plethora of exciting features. They include Hi-Fi 24bit Audio for a high-dynamic and crystal-clear listening experience; Samsung seamless codec for transfer of quality music sans a pause; as well as coaxial two-way speaker (Tweeter and Woofer) for a sound that’s as rich as it gets. The latest introduction to the Galaxy Z series also comprises ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and AutoSwitch so users can switch between functions with ease.

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro is available in the signature Bora Purple, Graphite, and White.

Price: RM899

Galaxy Watch5

One of two new additions to the Galaxy Watch portfolio, the Galaxy Watch5 is Samsung’s playful and fun answer to holistic health innovation. Putting health and wellness on the forefront, the Galaxy Watch5 is adorned with an array of helpful features. With BioActive Sensor, users will be able to receive readings for heart rate, blood oxygen level, and stress level with the assistance of powerful health sensors.

The action-packed smartwatch also consists of a temperature sensor with infrared technology, Body Composition measurement tool for a view of the user’s overall health, and Sleep Coaching for sleep improvement. Design-wise, the Galaxy Watch5 is more durable than ever, now equipped with Sapphire Crystal display.

The Galaxy Watch5 is available in Graphite, Silver, and Sapphire for the 44mm option; and Graphite, Pink Gold, and Sapphire for the 40mm option.

Price: From RM1,099

Galaxy Watch5 Pro

Are you a huge fan of the great outdoors? Consider the new Galaxy Watch5 Pro, the Galaxy Watch5’s more premium sibling, for your next nature excursion. For better resistance to wear and tear, Samsung has upgraded the watch’s durability and quality with enhanced Sapphire Crystal and a titanium casing. With a battery that’s 60 percent larger than the Galaxy Watch4, this device now has the biggest battery in a Galaxy Watch.

Cool features on the Galaxy Watch5 Pro — in a 45 mm display — include GPX (Route Tracker) to track and share your route using the Samsung Health app and Track Back to find your way back to your starting point.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro is available in Black Titanium and Grey Titanium.

Price: RM1,899

Samsung’s latest Galaxy product line-up for 2022 is an extension and enhancement of its existing portfolio of tech instruments; with a continuous objective and commitment to highlight the Z Series as the South Korean company’s flagship range. Stay tuned to find out when the new Samsung products will be available here in Malaysia. However, the good news is that pre-orders have begun! So, what are your thoughts on the 2022 Galaxy devices (or Samsung’s comeback, if you will)?

