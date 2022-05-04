Spotify enters metaverse with first music-themed island on Roblox

Spotify has a musical island on metaverse for its fans now. The music streaming platform is the first of its kind to enter the metaverse on Roblox as per a press release published on 3 May 2022. It offers users a unique music-themed island where they can groove, explore sounds and share experiences with others.

Exclusive content, artist interaction, opportunity to create and share one’s own sounds and much more await on this fun-filled Spotify island. Described as an ‘audio oasis’ by Spotify itself, this island is a one-stop destination for sound quests, digital musical hang outs and exclusive merchandise as well.

Here’s all about the Spotify island on Roblox

What happens on the Spotify island?

Pack your bags! This is your invite to #SpotifyIsland 🏝️ Scroll down for a tour or jump right in on @Roblox now 👉 https://t.co/jrp6JawnSU pic.twitter.com/UBFYXf28BP — Spotify (@Spotify) May 3, 2022

This list is quite long. Replete with Spotify branding— the unmissable green background and distinct Spotify ‘like’ hearts scattered all over the island, this fun-filled island is nothing short of a paradise. The more like icons one collects, the more chances they stand to exchange them for merchandise and climb the leaderboard.

Users can interact with music artists, head out on ‘interactive quests’ and lay hands on new content too. Powered by Spotify-owned beat making station, Soundtrap, the island offers opportunities for users to collaborate and create sounds and music remotely.

To make things more fun and immersive, this Roblox island will also have virtual Easter eggs at every nook and corner, collecting which will unlock new features for the users and help them climb ‘The Charts.’

Quests and other islands including K-Park

This island is just the tip of the iceberg. Moving over it, Spotify has launched an archipelago, with multiple destinations and other theme-based islands to cater to lovers of different kinds of music and sounds.

Users can head out for mini quests and challenges, virtual meet-and-greets and much more. The icing on the cake is the announcement of the first K-pop themed island called K-Park. This separate island is a dedicated K-pop space that showcases all things related to this genre. The music streaming platform is also on its way to give fans a chance to interact with artists Stray Kids and SUNMI later.

Future plans and metaverse expansion

Ushering in a wave of music and sound interactivity in the metaverse on Roblox, the Spotify Island is an easy way for fans to interact with their favourite artists, collaborate as well as partner with Spotify to create these in-game merchandise. A portion of its sales will also be given back to the artists. According to the release, Spotify says, “We’ll work with artists to create more opportunities like this in the months ahead.”

Check out the Spotify island here.

(Main and feature image credit: Spotify)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong