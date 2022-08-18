facebook
The new 'youthful, fun-packed' vivo Y35 features brand ambassador Iman Troye
18 Aug 2022

The new ‘youthful, fun-packed’ vivo Y35 features brand ambassador Iman Troye

Puteri Yasmin Suraya
Brand & Partnerships Writer
The new ‘youthful, fun-packed’ vivo Y35 features brand ambassador Iman Troye
The new ‘youthful, fun-packed’ vivo Y35 features brand ambassador Iman Troye

Gen Z singer Iman Troye is the face of vivo’s latest addition to its Y series, the Y35 — a smartphone that promises tip-top performance with a vibrant, playful style to match.

Just last week, vivo announced its newest model to join the Y series, headlined by Gen Z singing sensation Iman Troye. vivo’s Y series has garnered a reputation for its line of lively, ‘fun-packed’ smartphones, and its latest addition — the vivo Y35 — comes loaded with advanced features and exceptional processing power, all packaged within a chic design.

With a focus on entertainment, the vivo Y35 amps up its processor, offering a max clock speed of up to 2.4GHz to deliver efficient and powerful performance while still conserving its power. The smartphone also offers a much faster and lag-free user experience, so you can sit back and enjoy your videos, stream your favourite series and even run multiple apps at once without any disruption — all thanks to the Multi-Turbo 5.5 algorithm.

The vivo Y35 comes in two colours: Agate Black and Dawn Gold.

Power to Gen Z, a rising band of photo-consumers! Targeting the fun, young audience in the likes of the 19-year-old brand ambassador Iman Troye, the new vivo Y35 comes complete with a 50MP main camera that can deliver high-definition photos and make them forget about needing a secondary camera. Plus, with a 2MP bokeh camera and 16MP HD front camera, there’s also no need to stress about photo editing — portraits and selfies are marked with greater depth and accuracy, which means you’ll get a vibrant snap every time, no matter the lighting.

Still need convincing? Get your hands on one and test it out yourself! The new vivo Y35 is now available for pre-order at vivo Malaysia’s official e-store and vivo Malaysia’s official flagship store on Shopee and Lazada, and is priced at RM1,099.

Learn more about the vivo Y35 HERE.

Puteri Yasmin Suraya
Brand & Partnerships Writer
As a literature buff, Yasmin has a deep love for fiction and poetry. When she’s not writing or café-hopping, she enjoys binge-watching period romances, (badly) belting out show tunes, and curating Spotify playlists to match her mood for the week.
