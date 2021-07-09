Two new features descend on TikTok.

Money may not buy friends, but it could soon buy you a TikTok video shoutout. The social network is working on a new option that could let users order personalized video messages directly from the platform’s stars. But beware, these TikTok shoutouts won’t be free.

It seems that TikTok is increasingly working to provide users with revenue-generating features on the platform. To this end, according to news shared on Twitter, the Chinese social network is currently working on a new option for paid-for “Shoutouts.” This new function will allow fans to pay the influencers of their choice for a personalized video message, otherwise known as a “shoutout,” hence the feature’s name.

Users will be able to place their order directly on the profile of their chosen influencer and, above all, pay in “TikTok coins,” the platform’s virtual currency that users buy with real money. It’s with these “TikTok coins” that users can offer gifts in the form of animated stickers to creators during their live streams. In practice, influencers usually then thank the donors of such gifts — which bring them money — by mentioning their username during the live broadcast.

According to the example shared on Twitter, a personalized video message could set users back 100,000 coins, which is around $1,800 — a substantial sum, although it can ultimately be variable, Social Media Today points out.

For the moment, this new option has not yet been deployed across the whole platform. Just a few users are able to test the feature, although TikTok has not specified which countries or users are involved.

If the function rolls out across the network, it could prove a means of encouraging influencers to stay on the Chinese site at a time when other social networks are ramping up new features to stay in the game — a game largely led by TikTok.

Fast forward

You’ll no longer have to watch all of a TikTok video just to see the end. The Chinese social network is now letting impatient users fast-forward through videos — a handy feature, since the platform now allows videos of up to three minutes long.

One of the traits of TikTok is (or was?) short-form videos that couldn’t be fast-forwarded manually, forcing users to stay on the video to watch it in full. However, the Chinese platform seems ready for change. In fact, The Verge has spotted that some TikTok videos now offer users access to a progress bar, so they can move forward or backward in the video as they like.

This thin white bar sometimes appears at the bottom of the video, just above the “Home,” “Discover,” “+,” “Inbox” and “Me” buttons. When the user pauses the TikTok video by clicking on it, the progress bar becomes more opaque and a dot appears to indicate how far along the user is in the video. The user can then move forward or backward in the video timeline by pressing and moving the dot, while a timer is displayed.

The function could prove particularly handy now that TikTok is allowing videos of up to three minutes. It could also prove useful for listening again to anything you missed or misunderstood, not to mention for watching the end of the video without having to watch the full clip.

This feature isn’t currently available on all TikTok videos, and there seems to be no logic as to when it appears. It can sometimes appear on videos of less than a minute, as well as those running for almost two minutes. Meanwhile, the web version of TikTok does not offer this option on videos at all.

Hero and feature image by Steven Ferdman / AFP

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews