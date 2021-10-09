Two-minute review: Unboxing the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

First impressions of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

I’ve always enjoyed devices that I can take with me wherever I go. Whether it is to a quaint and quiet coffee place in TTDI, or to a working trip in Penang, it is so convenient to have a tablet that you can easily pull out and get your hands on — for work or entertainment.

However, some may say that the phone would suffice. But why limit yourself to a smaller screen when you have one that gives you flexibility and the freedom to do so much more? The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE does just that for me, and more.

While I’ve also mentioned about having the S Pen Pro for the Galaxy Z Fold3, having the Galaxy Tab S7 FE that comes with an S Pen stylus has totally given so much freedom for me to be even more creative with my content creation.

Here’s what I think about the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

First impressions?

Right off the bat, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, just like the FE line of smartphones, is designed to give users the most premium features of the Tab S7 series but at a relatively affordable price range. Modelled after the top-end Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 line, which was released last year, the new FE model is the answer to finding a reliable and functional device for you to perform everything you need on a laptop of table — minus the hefty price tag.

When it comes to its design, the build carries similar resemblances as its previous iterations. The all-metal body gives it a luxe feel and it comes in multiple colours including Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, Mystic Pink, and Mystic Black — which is what I’ve chosen. The Mystic Black colour is absolutely sleek with a gunmetal feel to it. Its matte surface also means that it won’t be attracting a lot of smudges or fingerprints.

Carrying it around is also absolutely convenient and easy. At 608 grams, it is relatively lighter than having to lug the laptop around town when you’re always on the go. I personally prefer a more weighted device for better handheld experience, especially when you’re working on it — be it sketching, writing or scribbling ideas. It gives a sense of security when it is in your grip with a just-nice weight to balance.

I’ve also noticed that it doesn’t have a headphone jack, which means wireless earbuds like the Samsung Galaxy Buds would sync perfectly with the tablet. And in case you’re wondering, the tablet can hold a Nano-SIM and a microSD card in its SIM tray — great to keep you staying connected and having an external memory card that stores all your media, photos and files for you.

First two minutes?

Setting up is a breeze. Simply log in to your existing Samsung account, sync all your files and necessary contacts over — and you’re good to go! I’d be honest; the screen is as big as the current laptop that I have, which makes it really convenient to fiddle from one thing to another.

The display, measuring at 12.4 inches diagonally with a 16:10 aspect ratio (just like the Galaxy Tab S7+) comes with 2,560 x 1,600 pixels and LCD panel instead of AMOLED. It is vivid and bright, with great contrast — and HDR videos play perfectly well. It has a refresh rate of 60Hz, which suffices for everyday use.

Notice that there are two speakers few than its Galaxy Tab S7 siblings, but Dolby Atmos is still supported. The sound quality is great when having my favourite Lo-fi playlist on while toying with the tablet.

There are also grooves on the left for docking the tablet with an optional keyboard case or to attach the stylus. Overall, the table has a nondescript look to it — making it super sleek and stylish in its minimalistic silhouette.

As the Editor of Lifestyle Asia KL, I am always on the go and I feel that I am able to get so much done with the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. I also get inspired at very unexpected random moments, and it is so easy to pull out the tablet, bring out the Samsung Notes, and sketch out what I have in mind with the exact shades to match — one of the most exciting features I can’t wait to explore.

Stay tuned to our full review and let us know if you have any questions about the new Galaxy Tab S7 FE and what we should be reviewing for you.

To find out more about the new Galaxy Tab S7 FE and other Samsung devices, visit www.samsung.com.my