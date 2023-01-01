Watch out for these 8 video games releasing in January 2023

January, the first month of the calendar, brings with it a series of unique video games in 2023 from both major studios and indie game developers.

The games touch upon an entire spectrum of genres, ranging from action-adventure to immersive atmospheric exploration. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC — the titles are available on all types of consoles and the computer.

Game enthusiasts had a terrific January 2022, with releases such as Spelunky 2, Rugby 22, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. In fact, 2022 saw one great video game launch after another.

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires, Elden Ring, F1 22, FIFA 23, Overwatch 2, Saints Row, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and God of War Ragnarök were some of the biggest hits of the year.

However, January 2023 isn’t as packed with great titles as it was 12 months ago. While there is Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, it appears to be the only acclaimed legacy title in the month. Most of the others, which although seem highly promising, are entirely new, such as A Space for the Unbound and Season: A Letter to the Future.

But it is just the beginning of 2023, and, without a doubt, some of the finest games are set to be released in later months. These include The Last of Us Part I, Hogwarts Legacy, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, Final Fantasy XVI and the highly anticipated Street Fighter 6.

Things would possibly look more interesting second month onwards in 2023 when Sony releases its PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2). The virtual reality gaming system will be launched on 22 February, along with a free DLC of the 2021 game Resident Evil Village.

Upcoming video game releases and their dates in January 2023

(Hero image: SEASON: A letter to the future/@SeasonTheGame/Twitter; Featured image: Age of Empires)