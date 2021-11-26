6 made-in-Malaysia candle brands to give your home an aromatic festive boost

What’s a better way to spruce up your space than with a scented candle? Here are six locally-made candle brands that offer the best gifting ideas for the festive season.

If you’re looking to add a little flair to your home or give it some character, or you’re just looking to create a calming atmosphere after a long day, candles are one of the best and simplest ways to do that. Naturally, as we’re coming into the festive season, candles make a great gift, too — long-lasting and often comes in beautiful packaging.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a holiday gift or you’re looking to cop one for yourself, we’ve compiled a list of candle brands, all made in Malaysia, just for you.