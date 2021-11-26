6 made-in-Malaysia candle brands to give your home an aromatic festive boost

What’s a better way to spruce up your space than with a scented candle? Here are six locally-made candle brands that offer the best gifting ideas for the festive season.
If you’re looking to add a little flair to your home or give it some character, or you’re just looking to create a calming atmosphere after a long day, candles are one of the best and simplest ways to do that. Naturally, as we’re coming into the festive season, candles make a great gift, too — long-lasting and often comes in beautiful packaging.
Whether you’re on the hunt for a holiday gift or you’re looking to cop one for yourself, we’ve compiled a list of candle brands, all made in Malaysia, just for you.
Nyala is inspired by the Malay word ‘menyala’ — ‘to light up’ — signifying the good vibes in life. With scents like ‘Peach Please’ and ‘Wild Wave’, the candles are as bold and creative as the owner himself: the popular content creator Azfar Heri. Packed in gorgeous, striking colours, Nyala’s candles are made with 100% domestically-grown vegetable wax, fine fragrance oils and cotton wax.
If you’re someone who seeks simplicity and shies away from complications, Neue Md. is for you. Derived from ‘New Mood’, the brand draws from the blooming feeling of serendipity, and aims to heal the mind, body and soul. Their sole candle, ‘90s Baby’ reinterprets the era of sugar and spice and everything nice with a quirky twist. ‘90s Baby’ is available in three different colours and accompanying scents.
Handcrafted in Kuala Lumpur, Scents of Memento specialises in scented candles that aims to revive memories through the sense of smell. Each scent is named to what most people are able to relate to, evoking moments in life that unwittingly connect them to one another. Scents of Memento’s candles come in a sleek vessel with a lid, and all orders are beautifully packed in their signature black box with a silver ribbon.
Lovingly made by Malaysians for Malaysians, Lilin+Co has made a name for itself as a maker of 100% premium soy candles since its inception back in 2016. For those who adore minimalist designs, Lilin+Co’s eco-friendly and affordable candles are packaged in a sleek and clean packaging that’s aesthetically beautiful and elegant. This festive season, the brand is collaborating with some of our favourite influencers including Jane Chuck and Jenn Chia (@soimjenn).
Kiss the Pink’s candles are inspired by the idea of having your favourite dessert in your bedroom — whose fragrance has become synonymous with sweet-smelling, ‘pink’ scents. Each candle is made locally of biodegradable vegetable wax, which burns even and clean, leaving no ash or smoke.
With the year coming to an end, Bright Beginnings wants to inspire hope and joy for all that’s to come, regardless of what a ‘fresh start’ means to you. Handcrafted by Analogue Apotik and Studio Kittuco in collaboration with That One Thing, Bright Beginnings offers two candles aptly named “A Ray of Hope” and “A Spark of Joy” with the aim of enveloping you in a state of total bliss and refreshing your mind.