A minimalist’s guide to creating elevated neutral interior spaces

For minimalists looking for a new change of colour in your safe space, we have some great recommendations for you thanks to our friends at Jotun.

What better way to refresh and restart than giving your room a new, classy makeover? However, we’re here to tell all you minimalists that classic monotones are not your only options. Here are some colours made for minimalists by Jotun in its new Global Colour Collection themed “Stories”, inspiring new stories and possibilities.

Five neutral tones to elevate spaces for minimalists at heart

Green

Perfect for those who want a ‘fresh’ start, green is an easy go-to colour. Symbolising rebirth and renewal, the colour green reminds us of the feeling of lightness and springtime. Jotun introduces a variety of verdant tones from slow soothing shades like dusk green, cashew and spring air. For nature lovers who want earthy, grounded shades, we recommend Natural Green and Herb Garden. It is also a great colour to combine with wood tones.

Brown

The colour of the earth brings forth a feeling of warmth, security and being grounded. It is a universal colour for most homes, a staple supplementary and feature colour for almost any space you can think of. The beauty of brown tones lies in its calm, grounded shades. Create a cosy ambient with colours like Rustic Brown, Burnt Ochre and Mediterranean Olive — pair them with a matching off-white for a complete space. For a softer option, Soft Radiance and Soft Savanna offer an instant elevation to peace-seekers. Introduce splashes of complementary tones like greys and yellows to add an edge to the space.

Orange

Feeling down? “Paint” the feeling of optimism and energy into your life with some of the minimalists’ versions of orange. Warm orange tones are great additions to your minimalistic colour palettes, bringing with them a certain brightness and positivity to the overall space. Soft orange is also great with colours like cream, olive green or brown to create an autumnal palette. Thinking of something darker? Choose Bella or Cheerful Peach for a more mature composition.

Red

Red symbolises passion and courage. Using the colour red on your walls is a big and bold move so remember to consider your options. While it is a colour that you can easily fall in love with, it is pertinent to know how to use it effectively. Add an elegant nostalgic touch to your space with Poetry Red. Or if you like it slightly toned down, opt for Sophisticated Red — an elegant cross between velvet and burgundy.

Blue

For the colour of freedom and inspiration, we have blue. This cool colour works particularly well with smaller rooms, creating the illusion that makes spaces appear bigger. Pale blues with a hint of grey bring calmness and sophistication to the room. Colours like white, orange and millennial pink are also great complementary colours to blue — be creative with it. Jotun’s new shade: Collected Blue is a thoughtful and composed shade of colour that will fill your room with an aura of timeless elegance.

Being a minimalist doesn’t mean that you have only whites to work with — a dash of colour won’t hurt but can elevate your interior space with character and beauty. When it comes to colours, the key is to have fun with it.

