B&B Italia celebrates its fifth decade with the rebirth of Le Bambole

B&B Italia introduces an evolved version of its renowned best-seller – Le Bambole as this iconic design celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Keeping up with modern times and the ever-changing trends and styles, Mario Bellini has taken the beloved Le Bambole to greater heights — radically reimagining the iconic B&B Italia’s design that incorporates sustainability into every aspect of the design while presenting an exclusive collaboration with sustainable fashion house, Stella McCartney.

How it started: the groundbreaking design of Le Bambole

Le Bambole first emerged in 1972 and was heavily inspired by traditional rag dolls. When it was first launched, Le Bambole was presented as a series of randomly arranged large cushions with modularity in mind. The early ’70s was also a time of transformation in societal and living contexts, as well as the dawn of modernisation.

The 60s and 70s were also formative decades for Italian women — it was the era of emancipation and fighting for their rights. It was also the bourgeoning days of cinema, music, art, fashion, and advertisement where the image of women is celebrated.

In the same vein, Mario Bellini laid down his design intentions to reproduce “a living body pleasant to touch and embrace, soft but safe.” The archetype saw generous paddings built with fabric with no internal rigid frames. Bearing in mind that it was a whole new shape unseen to the neo-classical and post-Bauhaus zeitgeist.

The birth of Le Bambole wasn’t a subtle one. In fact, its visibility started with an advertising campaign featuring Donna Jordan dancing and posing with the Le Bambole sofa. Jordan, who was a model known for her work at Andy Warhol’s factory, brought the imageries to life — and of course, it was an ad for the sofa!

The launch of the campaign immediately made its mark in the history of communication and design with disruptive images that broke the communication codes — especially in the ’70s. In fact, the images were even censored shortly after their first reveal in the corridors of the 1072 Salone del Mobile.

Le Bambole continued to become one of the most celebrated icons of Italian and international design, which saw it being awarded the Compasso d’Oro in 1979. It certainly made an impression back then and in the next five decades.

Le Bambole reborn through the creative mind of Mario Bellini

“I feel the pleasure of revisiting this family again, because it confirms to me that it is anything but aged; on the contrary, it is enjoying a thriving and promising second life, a rebirth done in a big way, done with enthusiasm, with breadth, with decorations and with the original flourishes. We have recovered its charm, its sumptuous floridity, its softness,” says Mario Bellini.

The designer strips the sofa bare and adds playfulness through new skins and silhouettes. The original internal frame without rigid supports, springs and belts is now replaced by four hardened polyurethane vertical elements connected to a metal frame, creating resistance while granting at the same time a high level of elasticity. Paddings are added using layers of polyurethane with different densities, wrapped in fabric to complete the final product.

A flawless integration of softness, comfort and sustainability

Today, Le Bambole puts emphasis on the role of fabric that is the membrane to a sense of pleasure and tactility. The exterior finishes define character, personality and the mood of the furniture — giving it its own twist respectively. Bellini’s pick is the Sila, a new sablé fabric with a mixed-fibre composition that instantly heightens a sense of sight and touch — bringing forth visual impact and tactile sensation.

Keeping to its sustainable codes, the use of polyurethane or synthetic resin is minimum without compromising comfort. Recycled polyethylene is used for the structure while polyurethane and thermoplastic elastomers reel in the geometries to allow comfort and breathability.

A capsule with Stella McCartney

With a shared commitment to environmental responsibility and ethical production, B&B Italia and Stella McCartney are perfectly aligned. The latest Le Bambole collection represents the culmination of this exciting collaboration, featuring the stunning ‘Fungi Forest’ print that first debuted on the runway during Stella McCartney’s Summer 2022 show at Milan Design Week. This bold design has been expertly incorporated into the collection, creating a seamless fusion of fashion and furniture that is sure to delight and inspire.

The Stella McCartney x B&B Italia capsule collection underscores a sustainable innovation developed by the furniture company’s in-house R&D team. The collection is made of 100% biodegradable and toxin-free polyester, leaving no harmful microplastics in the environment.

Visit Space Furniture Kuala Lumpur at 106 Jalan Maarof, Bangsar, 59000 Kuala Lumpur or make an appointment at +603-2201 6000 to view the iconic B&B Italia Le Bambole collection.

(All images credit: B&B Italia)